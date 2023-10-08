Norwich City had an underwhelming return to the Championship last season.

The Canaries finished 13th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

David Wagner arrived at the start of 2023 as the club’s latest managerial appointment but he was unable to steer the club towards a top six finish.

A busy summer of transfer activity has seen some significant changes to the first team squad at Carrow Road, with Norwich aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

How much does Gabriel Sara earn at Norwich City?

One player that has stepped up this season is Brazilian forward Gabriel Sara, who has been one of the team’s top performances in the 2023-24 campaign so far.

Here we compare his current salary to the other members of the Norwich squad…

According to estimated figures from Capology, the 24-year-old is currently earning £18,654 per week, which equates to £970,000-a-year.

The forward signed for the club in the summer of 2022 from Sao Paulo, arriving as the club prepared for life back in the second division.

The deal cost Norwich a reported £11 million following their relegation from the top flight.

Sara’s first season in English football saw him contribute seven goals and four assists from 40 appearances in the league.

Norwich will be hoping he can power the team back to the Premier League in the near future, with the Norfolk outfit targeting promotion under Wagner.

However, despite his importance to the team, he is not one of the club’s top earners, with several players making more than the 24-year-old.

Who are Norwich City’s highest earners?

Ui-jo Hwang has arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest with a salary of £45,000-a-week, which makes him the highest earner at Norwich.

However, it is unclear how much of his wages is being paid by the Championship club.

Ben Gibson is the highest earner of the permanent members of the first team squad, taking home £40,000 per week.

Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey, who both arrived as new signings during the most recent summer transfer window, are both earning £35,000 per week, making them the joint-second highest earners in Wagner’s team.

Sara is behind the likes of Ashley Barnes, Angus Gunn, Kenny McLean, Adam Forshaw, Grant Hanley, Christian Fassnacht and Onel Hernandez in the wage bill pecking order.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Sara signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2026, which gives Norwich plenty of leverage in any potential upcoming contract extension negotiations.

The forward will be hoping that his performances may lead to a pay rise given his importance to the squad.

Otherwise, he might seek an exit from Norwich in favour of finding a club that will pay him more in line with his Canaries teammates.

The likes of Fassnacht, Barnes and Forshaw all also arrived in the summer and jumped Sara in the pecking order of the Norwich wage bill.

The average salary at the Championship club this season is worth £16,618-a-week, so he is still slightly above that threshold.

The total wage bill is worth £465,308 for the Norfolk outfit.