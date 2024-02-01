Highlights Sunderland have accepted an offer from Birmingham City for midfielder Alex Pritchard, reuniting him with ex-manager Tony Mowbray.

An initial bid was rejected a few weeks ago, according to Sunderland Nation/Sports Illustrated, who reported that the Blues had made an offer for the 30-year-old.

Birmingham now have former Sunderland boss Mowbray in charge, and have continued to be linked with a move for Pritchard frequently this month.

According to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, MLS side Colorado Rapids have also been keen on Pritchard, while Turkish reporter Ertan Süzgün claims that Sivasspor have made him an official offer.

The Black Cats were reluctant to lose Pritchard this month as they target another top six finish, and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman revealed that he was offered a contract extension.

The latest on Alex Pritchard's move to Birmingham City

Alan Nixon reported last week that they were happy to wait until the summer to secure his signature with his contract expiring at that point. But the same report also stated that the Black Cats were keen to offload him as quickly as possible following a transfer request over the weekend, and Birmingham risked missing out on him if they didn't make a move for him this month because of that.

This may be the reason why Tony Mowbray's side have made a move to sign him, with a £100,000 deal agreed. A two-and-a-half year deal has also been accepted, with Pritchard reportedly set to secure a sizeable pay rise as part of that.

He had been undergoing his medical with the club on Wednesday, whilst Sunderland are set to sign Romaine Mundle to bolster their attack in the meantime.

Alex Pritchard's Birmingham City role

Pritchard has scored one goal and provided five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, regaining his place in the team under Michael Beale in recent weeks, having previously found his minutes limited.

He has started just 11 of those games, with five of those coming with Mowbray at the helm at the Stadium of Light. However, in a variety of different roles.

Sunderland have had issues with plenty of their strikers, both in terms of their output in front of goal, and with injuries hampering many of their central options, forcing the likes of Pritchard, Jobe Bellingham, and Bradley Dack to deputise there, amongst others.

Pritchard has featured up front three times, a further three times from the right-wing, and started five games as an attacking-midfielder, with the majority of his substitute appearances seeing him come on as a number-ten or advanced central-midfielder.

Alex Pritchard's career stats - as of 31/01/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 0 Peterborough United (loan) 6 0 2 Swindon Town (loan) 44 8 11 Brentford (loan) 47 12 7 West Bromwich Albion (loan) 3 0 0 Norwich City 43 8 12 Huddersfield Town 83 3 3 Sunderland 115 9 25

The likes of Koji Miyoshi and Keshi Anderson are the primary players for the attacking-midfield spot in Tony Mowbray's 4-2-3-1 system, although Andre Dozzell, Juninho Bacuna, and also Tyler Roberts can be utilised there, with Bacuna also starting games recently just behind the striker.

However, Mowbray is more likely to have Pritchard operate in that role ahead of plenty of those names mentioned, albeit perhaps not always as a starter. Birmingham's boss has also been utilising Jay Stansfield and others as right-wingers, and it would not be surprising if he tinkers further in the coming months.

Given the additions of Dozzell, Seung-ho Paik, and Pritchard - his best team will not necessarily be known for some time, but Pritchard's creativity and delivery from set-pieces or via open-play crosses is likely to be a big feature of Birmingham's play.

The 30-year-old hasn't started many games for the last few seasons, but he has a great relationship with Mowbray and gives his former boss solutions and options in both the wide spots and the attacking-midfield role. His flair and creativity can be big differentials, especially for a side in a relegation scrap.

Not many Championship teams towards the bottom end of the division have a player of Pritchard's quality in terms of his eye for a pass, and they and Mowbray will hope his fitness can be maintained for the second half of the season run in, having suffered from countless issues during his three-year spell with Huddersfield.