Leroy Fer plied his trade in the Premier League and EFL with multiple clubs, including Norwich City and Swansea City.

The Dutchman also played for QPR, making his start in the country with a switch to Norwich in 2013 from FC Twente.

The now 34-year-old spent just one year with the Canaries before signing at Loftus Road.

His time with the London club lasted just two years, spending the final few months of this period on loan at Swansea, where he ultimately signed on a permanent basis.

Fer spent three seasons with the Welsh outfit before departing English league football football. Here we take a look at his career since then, and where he’s ended up...

Leroy Fer's Career In English League Football (As per Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assist 2013-14 (Norwich City) 29 3 2 2014-15 (Norwich City & QPR) 30 6 2 2015-16 (QPR & Swansea City) 30 2 4 2016-17 (Swansea City) 34 6 2 2017-18 (Swansea City) 20 1 1 2018-19 (Swansea City) 25 1 3

Leroy Fer’s Swansea City departure

Fer departed Swansea in 2019 after the club finished 10th in the Championship standings in their first year back in the second tier.

The midfielder made 20 appearances for the Swans in their final Premier League season, and 25 in his final year in the side, proving a useful member of the squad.

Following the end of his time in South Wales, Fer moved back to his former side Feyenoord, before joining Turkish club Alanyaspor.

The Netherlands international spent three seasons with the Super Lig side, where he made 81 league appearances.

Fer helped the Turks finish fifth, 15th and eighth in the Turkish top flight during that period.

However, that has not been the end of his playing career just yet despite departing Alanyaspor in the summer of 2024.

It was confirmed in July that the midfielder joined Al-Nasr, who are based in the United Arab Emirates.

The Dutchman made the move outside of Europe, as he comes into the final stages of his career.

Fer first broke into European football in his native Netherlands, earning a place in the Feyenoord time team squad during the 2007/08 season at the age of just 17.

Leroy Fer’s Al-Nasr career so far

Fer has become a regular presence in the Al-Nasr side since making the switch to the UAE side in the summer.

He has featured nine times so far this season, and even bagged his first goal for the club in early December, scoring in a 3-2 win over Dibba Al Hisn.

Al-Nasr currently sit third in the UAE Pro League, although leaders Sharjah have opened up a solid gap at the top of the table in these early stages of the campaign.

Alfred Schreuder’s squad also contains players like Manolo Gabbiadini and Adel Taarabt, who will be no strangers to fans of English football.

The Italian played for Southampton from 2017 to 2019, while Taarabt was even briefly teammates with Fer at QPR, having been with the London club from 2009 to 2015.

Taarabt also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham before departing English football in 2015.

Fer departed Alanyaspor as a free agent, leaving at the end of a three-year spell, joining on a one-year contract.

It remains to be seen whether the player has a future at the club beyond this season, although he is proving a valuable member of the squad so far.