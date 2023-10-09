Ethan Ampadu has settled into life extremely well in West Yorkshire since his move from Leeds United to Chelsea this summer.

He's been a mainstay for Daniel Farke and a key player in the opening months of the season/

How much did Leeds sign Ethan Ampadu for?

The Wales international penned a four-year deal at Elland Road and joined the club for a fee of around £7 million plus add-ons, per Phil Hay of The Athletic. Chelsea also inserted a sell-on clause in his deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nizaar Kinsella was the first to report the Whites' interest via the Evening Standard. He claimed Leeds were in talks to sign the then 22-year-old, who was being valued at around £12 million, per their report.

However, Phil Hay spoke on The Square Ball podcast and said: "Ampadu becomes signing number one. They’ve done him on a four-year contract, with the option of a fifth as well. £7m up-front, good value and a decent fee by Championship standards, pretty achievable add-ons of about £3m, which, in the end, will earn Chelsea somewhere in the region of £10m."

Who is Ethan Ampadu?

The overall deal saw Ampadu leave the Blues permanently after six years at Stamford Bridge, having been in Chelsea's set up since the age of 16, joining the club from Exeter City in the summer of 2017.

He went on to play just 12 senior games for the club in that time, failing to ever break into the first-team squad on a consistent basis and instead heading out on multiple loan moves.

He has had temporary homes at the likes of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, Sheffield United during their recent Premier League stint with Chris Wilder, and then latterly with Serie A sides Venezia and Spezia.

It’s no great surprise that he’s slotted in seamlessly to Daniel Farke's side, given his vast experience at such a young age. The 23-year-old is one of the players to have racked up more appearances in his age bracket than most players can boast.

He can play in holding midfield or at centre-back and it has been at the base of Leeds' midfield where he has shone and established himself as not only a key player, but arguably the club's best player overall as well.

Despite many fans being unsure of whether he would be deployed in midfield or the defence, he has proven to be a high-quality, press-resistant defensive midfielder. He’s been a near-perfect signing and played every minute of every game so far.

Leeds' player of the month for August should keep his place for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, or Ilia Gruev at the base of midfield.

How much does Ethan Ampadu earn at Leeds United?

He penned a four-year deal at Elland Road to tie him down the club until 2027 and, according to figures taken from Capology, Leeds' midfield star earns around £40,000 per week.

Albeit, this figure is only an estimate, but it makes him one of the top earners at the club this summer, according to their figures. Ampadu's total gross salary per year is set at around £2.08 million before tax.

Rodrigo and Jack Harrison were the top earners at the club last term; but with both now departing, it leaves Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter, and Patrick Bamford as the only players who earn in excess of £50,000 per week for the Whites.

Dan James earns £50,000 per week as well as Pascal Struijk, according to Capology's estimates, and Dallas earns just a touch more than Ampadu at £45,000 per week, which places him seventh in terms of the highest-paid players at the club.