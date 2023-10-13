Highlights William Storey asserts that he would bring fresh ideas and improvements to Reading FC if he were to buy the club.

William Storey insists he would bring fresh ideas and improve the team if he managed to secure a deal to buy Reading.

William Storey interested in Reading FC

The British businessman has been linked with several clubs over the years, including Coventry and Sunderland, and it has been claimed that he is now in talks to buy the Royals.

However, with Storey having something of a mixed past in terms of his investment, the prospect of the Rich Energy co-founder buying Reading has left a lot of fans concerned.

Yet, speaking on TalkSPORT, Storey outlined in detail how he feels he would help the club, as he also discussed what he feels makes a good owner.

“Where do you start? New players, new sponsors, commercial revenue. New contacts, innovation, there’s a huge number of things.

“I am a big, big football fan, and I have been for many years. I am a failed player because I got as far as a reserve game for QPR. But, if you look at, for example, the best people and owners in the league, like David Sullivan and Tony Bloom, they’ve done a phenomenal job in terms of player recruitment, running the club and ensuring there’s top management at all levels. They’re clubs are run fiscally prudent and in a way that’s not over leveraged and brings the fans with them.

“If you look at previous owners of various clubs, people like Mark Goldberg, bought Crystal Palace, he was a fanatical fan, but he got absolutely rinsed by agents. You look at Tony Fernandes, bought QPR, the same thing.

“You’ve got to have owners and advisers that actually understand the game, and that are there for the right reasons. If you’re going to own a club, you have to understand the area, you have to understand the fans, and, primarily, understand football.

“Reading are among a number of clubs that have been badly run. Were I to go into Reading, things would be transformed very, very quickly.”

Will William Storey buy Reading?

The club moved to cool talk that Dai Yongge had agreed to sell to Storey, but they did confirm that there are multiple interested parties.

So, a takeover could be on the horizon, and, providing it’s to the right person, it’s exactly what the supporters want, as Yongge has left the club in a mess after years of mismanagement. Again, some are concerned about the prospect of Storey, but a new owner is needed.

What next for Reading?

Clearly, this is a situation that needs to be resolved quickly, as there has been administration talk concerning the club, so they are in a bleak position right now.

We know the points deductions they’ve had, and more punishments could be on the way.

For Ruben Selles and the team, it may be difficult to avoid the distractions, but they need to do all they can, as Reading look to climb out of the relegation zone over the coming weeks.

Selles’ men are back in action at Charlton Athletic on October 21.