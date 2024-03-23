It's fair to say that it has been a great couple of weeks for Coventry City supporters.

The Sky Blues reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1987 after a dramatic late win away to Premier League side Wolves, whilst the club have put themselves in contention to reach the play-offs after a run of form which has seen them lose just twice since February 3rd.

The club are eighth in the league, just four points off the play-offs and with a game in hand, so it's set to be an exciting end to the season for the Coventry faithful.

After being in League Two as recently as 2018, the Sky Blues have had a resurgence under Mark Robins and are now a solid top-half Championship club with sights on the top flight.

The value of Coventry City's squad is 11th in the Championship

Using Transfermarkt, we've compared the total market value of the Sky Blues' squad to their Championship rivals.

According to Transfermarkt, the total market value of Coventry City's squad is €54.85m or £46.86m.

This puts the club in 11th place, with their Midlands rivals Leicester City topping the chart with a total market value of €211m.

It's not too surprising at all to see the three clubs relegated from the Premier League making up the top three clubs when it comes to market values of their squads.

Leeds United are in second place with a squad market value of €204m, followed by Southampton who have a squad market value of €189m.

Next best is Hull City, whose squad have a market value of €105m. This is a whole €85m lower than Southampton and goes to show the disparity of squad depth and spending power the relegated Premier League trio have over the rest of the division.

Coventry's squad market value puts them just about in the top-half of Championship sides, and they're sandwiched between Stoke City and West Brom with market values of €58.6m and €53.60m respectively.

It's not a major surprise to see that Rotherham United have the lowest squad value in the league with a value of just €14.75m, and they're followed by two clubs who won promotion last season, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle with values of €20.18m and €30.40m respectively.

Coventry City are punching above their weight under Mark Robins

Given the fact the value of Coventry's squad is 11th in the Championship, they're clearly punching above their weight with their league position and run to the FA Cup semi-final.

The club reached the play-off final last season and fell just short, losing on penalties, so they will be hoping to go one better this season, and they could feasibly record a historic FA Cup and promotion double.

Since taking over in 2017, Robins has transformed the club, and it's fair to say they're greater than the sum of its parts, which is down to the former Manchester United striker's man management.

Nothing is won yet, but Robins has got the club punching above their weight, and despite some Championship clubs having squad market values of over €200m, Coventry are the only side in the division still fighting on two fronts and that's with a squad containing a quarter of that €200m market value.