Carlos Alcaraz remained at Southampton this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

Alcaraz joined the Saints from Argentinian side Racing Club in January for a fee of £12 million, and he was one of few positives to emerge from last season as the club were relegated from the top flight.

The midfielder scored four goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances in all competitions following his arrival on the South Coast, and Southampton managed to keep hold of him this summer.

Alcaraz began the season as a regular, but his game time has been limited in recent weeks, with many of his appearances coming from the bench, and Martin explained why the midfielder has not featured as much.

"I see the players every day. When you are asking people to play a certain way - Charly is a young man and doesn't speak the language well, if at all. We are asking him to play in a team with a lot of structure and there are things he knows he needs to do better," Martin told Hampshire Live last month.

"I said to Gilly [Matt Gill, assistant manager] that I will get criticised for not bringing him on, but it's about who you trust at this moment in time. You're either all in with the team or you're not. At the minute, Charly needs to come over to that side really."

However, the 20-year-old has started the last two Championship games, victories against Leeds United and Stoke City, and he has been deployed in a number nine role.

As Alcaraz looks to help Southampton back to the top flight at the first attempt this season, we looked at how his wages compare with the rest of the Saints' squad.

How much does Carlos Alcaraz earn at Southampton?

According to Capology, Alcaraz earns £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

This is significantly less than Southampton's highest earners, defender Mason Holgate and midfielder Joe Aribo, who are both estimated to take home £70,000 per week and £3,640,000 per year, although Holgate is on loan from Everton, so it is likely that the Toffees will be contributing towards his wages.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong (£65,000 per week), defender Jan Bednarek (£60,000 per week), and striker Adam Armstrong (£55,000 per week) are among the club's other highest-paid players.

There were a host of high-profile departures at St Mary's this summer following relegation from the Premier League, including the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella, which has significantly reduced the club's wage bill.

However, they still have one of the highest wage bills in the division with a weekly payroll of £834,500 and an annual payroll of £43,394,000.

Alcaraz is one player that Southampton will be keen to keep hold of, and given his relatively low wages, there will be no financial pressure for the club to sell, but Newcastle United are reportedly one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window, so the Saints' resolve could be tested.