Highlights Bristol City's season ticket price ranks 13th out of the 24 clubs in the Championship, reflecting their mid-table position.

Middlesbrough had the most expensive season ticket at £590, despite Opta predicting them to finish top of the league.

Queens Park Rangers offered the cheapest season ticket at £242, cheaper than many League One and League Two clubs.

Bristol City have had a generally acceptable season in the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign, but it is unlikely to be one that lives long in the memory.

Before the ball was kicked in the Championship, Opta ran a simulation with their supercomputer, in an attempt to predict where each club might finish. The Robins came out in 11th, suggesting a mid-table season was expected at Ashton Gate.

Based on results and performances, it appears that Opta's computer was in the right ballpark, but how does that stack up against how much season ticket holders spent last summer?

Football League World looks at how the Robins' season ticket prices stack up against those clubs around them...

The Championship's most expensive season ticket

According to the Daily Mirror, based on the cheapest adult season ticket available, Middlesbrough was the most expensive in the second tier, coming in at £590.

This matches their early ambition, with the Opta supercomputer predicting the side to finish top of the league under manager Michael Carrick at the beginning of the season, but the reality is somewhat different, with even a play-off place looking some way off.

Boro fans may feel slightly shortchanged by the results they've been served.

The Championship's cheapest season ticket

At the other end of the scale is Queens Park Rangers, where the cheapest adult season ticket costs Hoops fans just £242, cheaper than many clubs in League One and League Two.

Those at Loftus Road will be glad of the cheap deal, having been predicted to finish at the base of the Championship from the start of the season, and being subjected to that relegation battle in reality.

Where Bristol City's season ticket price ranks

Sitting as one of the middling teams in the Championship this season, the price paid by Robins fans at the start of the season reflects almost perfectly where the club sits in the league.

The cheapest adult season ticket for City was £375, which leaves them 13th out of the 24 clubs in the Championship based on ticket prices.

Although fans would have liked to have seen a stronger promotion fight at Ashton Gate this season, the price that they paid for the ticket is unlikely to provoke too much negative feeling, and reflects a consistent run of relatively comfortable second tier finishes in recent years.

Those fans planning to financially commit themselves to the club for next season will be eagerly awaiting news from the club to see if any movements are to be made on their season ticket pricing strategy.

All 24 Championship season ticket prices ranked

The table below shows how the Robins stack up against those clubs around them when it comes to season ticket prices, and some of the teams sitting near the top of the table come as a shock based on the season that those fans have sat through.

After tough seasons for both, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United fans may question how they find their clubs so high on this list.

For Robins' fans, it's likely they won't have too many complaints based on what the surrounding teams have charged, but will surely want to see some signs of progress on the pitch next season.