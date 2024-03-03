Blackburn Rovers are millions of miles away from the Premier League at the moment.

They may only be one division away from the top flight, but their struggles this season have given Rovers a mountain to climb in their likely quest to return to the Premier League at some point.

In fairness to them, they performed brilliantly against Newcastle United in midweek and can be extremely proud of their performance.

They may have been at home, but the Magpies were strong favourites to win and the Lancashire outfit ended up taking Eddie Howe's side all the way in the tie, only losing on penalties in the end.

Aynsley Pears put in a magnificent display, making a double save and also saving a penalty in the shootout, and Sammie Szmodics also did extremely well despite missing his spot-kick.

This FA Cup game should give Rovers plenty of hope and even though there's little chance of them finishing in the top six at the end of this term, with the Lancashire club currently sitting in 16th and 16 points adrift of the play-offs with 12 league games to go, they will be hopeful of a much better campaign next season.

Head coach John Eustace took Birmingham City into the top six during the early stages of this term before his dismissal, so Blackburn should have hope.

The top flight is where they will want to be, but we're looking back instead of forward in this piece as we reveal where Rovers sit in the all-time Premier League table, with the help of Transfermarkt.

How many seasons Blackburn Rovers have spent in the Premier League

Blackburn competed in the first-ever Premier League season during 1992/93 and stayed there until the end of the 1998/99 campaign.

Spending two seasons in the second tier after that, they returned to the top flight in 2001 and stayed there until 2012.

Unfortunately for them, they haven't returned to the top level since then and even spent a season in League One before their return to the second tier.

Spending 18 years in the Premier League since its formation, that is a very respectable figure.

Where Blackburn Rovers sit in the all-time Premier League table

Having spent a decent chunk of time in the PL, it's no surprise that they are at the higher end of the all-time table.

Fulham, who are in 15th place, are the current top-tier team that could overtake Rovers at some point, although they are still nearly 250 points behind Rovers at this point.

With this in mind, it would be difficult to see the Cottagers overtaking the Lancashire side anytime soon.

Leicester City and Leeds United, who are on course to be promoted back to the top tier at the end of this season, are 149 and 150 points behind Blackburn.

All-time Premier League table [Source: Transfermarkt] Team Wins Draws Losses Points 11 Southampton 280 248 396 1,088 12 Blackburn Rovers 262 184 250 970 13 Leicester City 218 167 265 821 14 Leeds United 223 151 208 820

Both of these teams could overtake Blackburn before Marco Silva's side do.

However, there's a chance Leicester and Leeds could yo-yo between the top and second tiers of English football in the coming years, so Blackburn may remain 12th for some time.

But unless Rovers can get themselves back to the top flight in the next few years, there's every chance they could slip down the table.