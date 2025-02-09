Blackburn Rovers have spent the last 10 years outside of the Premier League.

The Lancashire outfit were relegated from the top flight in 2012, and have yet to even earn a top six finish in the Championship in the years since.

Rovers even endured another relegation to League One in 2017, although they quickly turned that around and earned promotion back to the second tier in 2018.

John Eustace will be hoping to guide Blackburn back to at least a play-off place this year, with his side in the mix.

Here we take a look at where the club’s best paid player from the 2014/15 campaign is now (using estimated figures from Capology)…

Blackburn’s highest earner 2014/15

The best paid player at Ewood Park during the 2014/15 campaign was Jordan Rhodes, who was earning an estimated weekly salary of £35,000.

The forward was prolific for Blackburn during this period, with the team competing for a place in the play-offs.

The now 35-year-old moved to the club in the summer of 2012 following Rovers’ relegation from the Premier League.

He bagged 27 and 25 goals in his first two campaigns, with the side coming 17th and eighth in the table.

Jordan Rhodes - Blackburn Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2012-13 43 (42) 27 (4) 2013-14 46 (45) 25 (3) 2014-15 45 (40) 21 (4) 2015-16 25 10

This had justified his big salary by the time the 2014/15 campaign began, where he added another 21 to his league tally, with Blackburn coming ninth.

Other high earners include Leon Best, who was making £32,000 per week, and Grant Hanley, with the defender receiving £18,000-a-week.

The average weekly salary at Rovers at the time amounted to £7,989, highlighting just how big Rhodes’ wages were relative to his teammates.

The striker ultimately departed Ewood Park midway through the following season, scoring another 10 times in the Championship before departing for Middlesbrough.

Jordan Rhodes’ career since leaving Blackburn

Rhodes departed for Middlesbrough in the 2016 January transfer window, and his six goals from 18 appearances helped the club win automatic promotion back to the Premier League that campaign.

However, a difficult start to life in the top flight led to Rhodes departing for Sheffield Wednesday in January 2017.

Rhodes bounced around the Championship over the next several years, playing for the Owls, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town until the summer of 2023.

He even helped the Canaries earn automatic promotion to the Premier League during his loan spell at Carrow Road during the 2018/19 season, contributing six goals from 36 appearances.

He almost repeated the feat a few years later, moving to Huddersfield after Sheffield Wednesday were relegated in the summer of 2021.

The forward contributed three goals and three assists from 21 appearances in his first year with the Terriers, with Carlos Corberan’s side reaching the play-off final.

Rhodes spent another season with the Yorkshire outfit before moving to Blackpool in 2023.

He scored 15 times in his first season with the League One side as they finished eighth in the table, narrowly missing out on a play-off place.

Rhodes’ second season with the Seasiders has seen him fall down the pecking order, with the 35-year-old starting just three times from 21 appearances, with a goal tally of zero.

This has led to him departing the club on loan in the January transfer window, making the switch to League One rivals Mansfield Town for the remainder of the campaign.