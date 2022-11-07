“When you’re not at it, you get beat by teams like Preston” – Paul Ince delivers frank Reading FC verdict ahead of Watford

Reading travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford this Tuesday as they look to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend.

The Royals were beaten 2-1 by Preston North End on Friday night, a defeat that saw them go five points behind the Lancashire side and slide down to 11th in the Championship. A goal 10 minutes from time saw Reading go three games without a win now.

A double from Ched Evans on Friday inflicted Reading’s third league defeat at home, and now, as we close in on the World Cup break, Reading have two games remaining before the month off.

Paul Ince’s team faces trips to Watford and Hull City, and ahead of both games, Ince is hoping his side can find a reaction in the double header of games.

Ince said, via The Reading Chronicle: “[We need a] reaction as far as the performance is concerned. We’re going to Watford on Tuesday night, one of the top teams in the league, but we need a reaction in the way we play. We need to be on the front foot, win second balls and win tackles. That’s the way we are, we’re fishing from the bottom of the pond, so we haven’t got the players Watford have.

“When we’re at it, you give yourself a chance. When you’re not at it, you get beat by teams like Preston, no disrespect to Preston. When we go to Watford on Tuesday, we have to be at it, or we won’t stand a chance.”

Ince went on to speak about his side playing three games in six days and being worried that his team are mentally tired. He said: “People don’t notice it; they think players turn up and play because they earn XYZ. Mentally, the emotional tiredness of the referee robbing us against Burnley and the journey back knowing we’ve been robbed, then going to Luton- which is always a tough place to go- you can see mentally we look really tired.

“It’s a massive thing and I felt we would’ve been alright as we were at home, the fans tried to get us going, but we couldn’t produce the performance we usually do.”

The Verdict

Reading had an excellent start to the Championship season, featuring heavily in the play-off picture. However, in the last few weeks, performances have slipped off and, therefore, have results, which has seen Reading slide down the table.

Ince will know these two games are big challenges for his side and will lay the foundation for where his team truly is this season. If the Royals can come away from this week with some points, then Ince and co. can look forward to a positive second half of the season.

However, if they suffer a defeat or two, then Reading could soon start looking behind their shoulders and seeing that dreaded dotted line. Ince knows he will have to do his best to get his side going and hope that they come out on Tuesday and show a reaction from the weekend.