“When your mam says…” – Luke O’Nien reponds to unusual Sunderland, Norwich City footage

Sunderland player Luke O’Nien has had his say on an unusual clip from the Black Cats’ 1-0 victory against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Tony Mowbray’s side ended their four-game winless run by defeating in-form Norwich on the road to reignite their Championship play-off hopes.

It was a rare clean sheet for the visitors and one made all the more impressive given their injury issues.

With both Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin ruled out, the versatile O’Nien slotted in at left-back and helped keep a Canaries side that had scored eight goals in their previous three games quiet.

The 28-year-old is not one to shy away from a tackle or a confrontation but avoided getting stuck in in an unusual way on Saturday.

Rather than responding in kind when Jacob Sorensen grabbed him by the throat, O’Nien gave the Norwich player a peck.

He has reflected on the unusual incident on Twitter…

When your mam says no getting into fights… just kiss and make up 😘 #doneherproud🥰🤣 pic.twitter.com/fKW3Timp0I — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) March 13, 2023

The Verdict

It’s not the first unusual bit of behaviour that we’ve seen from O’Nien in the Championship this season but if it helps him stay out of trouble then all power to him.

His versatility has been so useful for all of his managers since he joined Sunderland and we saw that again on Sunday.

O’Nien was sent off for a heavy challenge earlier in the season and seems to be doing all he can to ensure he isn’t suspended again – likely to the frustration of his opponents and opposition fans.

Given their injury issues, losing him is the last thing that the Black Cats need right now.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club