“When you see him in training…” – Gary Rowett waxes lyrical about Millwall’s “real talent”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has labelled record signing Zian Flemming a “real talent” and revealed he’s proven in training that “he can do what he wants” with the ball.

The Championship club broke their transfer record to sign the attacking midfielder from Fortuna Sittard for £1.7million in the summer and are starting to see that move pay dividends.

He was excellent in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Blackpool – threatening throughout and opening scoring with his first goal for the club after 15 minutes.

Flemming nodded in Scott Malone’s curling corner but, speaking to FLW after the game, Rowett revealed that there is lots more to come from him.

He explained: “When you see him in training. Left-foot, right-foot, he can bend them in the top corner, he can do what he wants. He’s a real talent. You think at 24 years old, still adjusting to the league, still waiting for that little bit of confidence that first goal sometimes brings but what you see is he’s a player that can link play, he’s intelligent, he can head the ball. He’s got a little bit of everything, he’s strong.

“I thought him and Benik (Afobe) and George Honeyman actually combined quite well at times. I’ve been pleased with him. He’ll get better and better. I know he’ll be a fantastic signing for this club because I’ve watched him for many years. I think he’ll be disappointed in himself that he hasn’t scored yet because he’s certainly got the quality to do that.”

The Verdict

These comments will be music to the ears of Millwall fans, who look to have a real player on their hands.

It’s taken a little bit of time, in part due to a slight injury, but the 24-year-old is starting to find his feet at The Den.

There was always going to pressure on him as the club’s record signing and Jed Wallace replacement but it seems Rowett feels he’s got the talent to live up to that.

He’s certainly someone to keep an eye on once the EFL returns after the international break.