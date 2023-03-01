“When you look at Sheffield Wednesday..” – What is Derby County’s main weakness? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

On the whole, the 2022/23 season has been an impressive one for Derby County.

Following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season amid a raft of financial issues, the Rams were left needing to rebuild their squad in the summer, after exiting administration.

Despite the work they had to do, and the change in manager made early in the season, with Paul Warne replacing Liam Rosenior, the Pride Park club have acquitted themselves well.

Tuesday night’s win over Cheltenham means they curretly sit fifth in the League One table, eight points adrift of the play-offs places.

So are there any particular weaknesses within this current Derby County squad?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Marcus Ally

While the full back areas have been a case of square pegs in round holes at times, Korey Smith is probably now contributing more from right back than he would have done in central midfield.

According to Opta Analyst, Joe Wildsmith’s goals prevented value is in the negative, meaning that he has conceded more goals than the difficulty of the shots he has faced would come to average.

The 27-year-old was something of an opportunistic signing in the summer as the Rams clambered to get a squad together, he would likely have joined a lesser club if it was not for Derby’s unique situation.

Therefore, Warne should be pursuing a new goalkeeper in the summer and with Josh Vickers out of contract at Rotherham United, he may opt to bring in someone he knows very well.

Alfie Burns

One thing that stands out to me is the depth of the squad Warne has.

Derby were in such a tough position in the summer that they did what they could in building the squad. A lot of that has been good work, it’s just a question of whether there is the quality of depth there.

When you look at Sheffield Wednesday, Derby are nowhere near the Owls’ level of depth. They have layers of quality.

That’s probably the reason why Derby aren’t quite nestled in that top-two race. They are reliant on a couple of frontline individuals, who have little support from the wider squad.

Toby Wilding

Centre forward options are something that may be develop into a cause for concern at some point for Derby.

Admittedly, David McGoldrick has been outstanding for the Rams throughout much of the campaign, while James Collins has also made some useful contributions in front of goal.

However, they are the club’s only natural established options in that position, and given they are both well beyond 30, you do wonder that is something that may start to take its toll, as we near the end of a long hard season, where they have little option to rotate.

Indeed, looking beyond this season, that may also suggest that some options who can play for Derby for the longer term will need to be sourced, sooner rather than later, leaving them with a job for the summer window.