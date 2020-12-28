‘When will we ever learn from mistakes’ – Many Bradford City fans react to key managerial update

Bradford City will be hoping to end what has been a miserable 12 months with a fourth consecutive League Two victory when they host Port Vale on Tuesday.

Following the departure of club legend Stuart McCall after losing five matches on the bounce, the Bantams have managed to collect 10 points from a possible 12 available under the guidance of both Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars.

Having drawn with Crawley in their first match in charge, the pair have overseen victories against Cambridge, Grimsby and Tranmere in recent weeks to move Bradford clear of the relegation-zone.

And just two days after that slender win at Prenton Park, Bradford officially announced that both Trueman and Sellars will continue in interim charge of first-team duties until further notice, which means they’re expected to be in the dugout for the clash with Vale tomorrow evening.

It remains unclear whether the Bradford hierarchy are looking for someone to replace McCall or the pair are in the running for the full-time job, but the Valley Parade faithful appear content with this short-term decision judging by some of their reactions on Twitter:

So nothings really changed? Just waiting for the poor buggers to start losing then announce incoming. Strange statement. — The Cow's Arse (@The_Cows_Arse) December 28, 2020

On the cheap again. When will we ever learn from mistakes in the past — steve (@stevep2021) December 28, 2020

So we could appoint a new manager tomorrow? "Until further notice" doesn't seem to change how it was 10 minutes ago? 🤷🏼‍♂️ #bcafc — Lofty (@L_O_F_T_Y) December 28, 2020

So nothing has changed 😂 — AJ (@AJ__1903) December 28, 2020

Yeah wise choice hopefully the winning way continues and the get the gig full time — steven 🇬🇧 (@stebrown_bcafc) December 28, 2020

Seems like a very sensible appointment and well done @Ryan5parks for being brave enough to do it. — Andrew Milnes (@AndrewCMilnes) December 28, 2020

They’ve obviously brought a change of attitude and some bloody belief at last long may it continue,good luck lads may it be the shape of things to come 🤞 — Carl Hudson 🇬🇧❤️🤍💙 (@tizpissh) December 28, 2020

Clever appointment, protecting the club and them. Refreshing to see their attention to detail and boost in morale in the squad. Hopefully we have unearthed a gem. A winger, Centre back and a forward in Jan. Playoffs here we come #bcafc — Eliot (@EliotBroome) December 28, 2020

Good decision, you lot looked really good at our place a few weeks back. Glad we’re the only side they haven’t beaten yet though😂 — Jai Sra (@jaisra02) December 28, 2020

Deserved this chance. Keep up the good work lads 👏 — Wayne Finter (@Darkagefootball) December 28, 2020