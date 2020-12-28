Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'When will we ever learn from mistakes' – Many Bradford City fans react to key managerial update

6 mins ago

Bradford City will be hoping to end what has been a miserable 12 months with a fourth consecutive League Two victory when they host Port Vale on Tuesday.

Following the departure of club legend Stuart McCall after losing five matches on the bounce, the Bantams have managed to collect 10 points from a possible 12 available under the guidance of both Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars.

Having drawn with Crawley in their first match in charge, the pair have overseen victories against Cambridge, Grimsby and Tranmere in recent weeks to move Bradford clear of the relegation-zone.

And just two days after that slender win at Prenton Park, Bradford officially announced that both Trueman and Sellars will continue in interim charge of first-team duties until further notice, which means they’re expected to be in the dugout for the clash with Vale tomorrow evening.

It remains unclear whether the Bradford hierarchy are looking for someone to replace McCall or the pair are in the running for the full-time job, but the Valley Parade faithful appear content with this short-term decision judging by some of their reactions on Twitter:


