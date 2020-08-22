‘When will the pain end’ – Many Bristol City fans react as forward makes Ashton Gate exit

Bristol City forward Marley Watkins has joined Scottish side Aberdeen on loan until January, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

Watkins has never really established himself in the City side since arriving from Norwich City in 2018, making just 27 appearances and scoring three goals in that time.

The South West club announced today that the forward has joined Aberdeen on loan until January.

The 29-year-old is the latest City player to join former Robins boss Derek McInnes at Aberdeen, with Zak Vyner having moved there on loan last season.

The appointment of Dean Holden, who handed Watkins three of his nine Championship appearances last term while he was caretaker boss, looked as though it could see him get more of an opportunity next term but it appears he is considered excess to requirements at City.

With just one year on his current deal, you’d question whether this spells the end of his Robins career.

Watkins’ exit has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club, with some pleased to see him go and others disappointed.

Read their reaction here:

Good luck Marley, go and smash it 🔴⚪️ — George (@George55968559) August 22, 2020

Best news so far this window — StrawbzGamer🎮 (@StrawbzGamer) August 22, 2020

Hallelujah — Hale (@LeeAHale1) August 22, 2020

Another club legend leaves. Stop this hurt please — john syth (@johnsyth1) August 22, 2020

MARLEY 🙁 — Albert (@AlbertBCFC) August 22, 2020

first korey now marley when will the pain end 😔 https://t.co/IXUXh6mcGP — iestyn 🧼 (@genreneutraluno) August 22, 2020

No way😩 actually gutted mind 😩 https://t.co/FFfzwZPmQ6 — Callum Fry (@Calfry1) August 22, 2020