As the regular season draws to a close, there is still plenty to be decided in the Championship.

Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Sunderland are preparing to contest the play-offs after a dramatic final day of the season which saw the Sky Blues and the Black Cats claim the final two top six spots, with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion missing out.

The Championship will wave goodbye to Burnley and Sheffield United, with the Clarets winning the title with a total of 101 points and the Blades finishing as runners-up.

Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic will also be absent from the Championship next season following their relegations, but Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town will return to the second tier after their promotions from League One, with Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United all hoping to join them.

Southampton look certain to be relegated from the Premier League, with Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Everton all currently battling for survival in the top flight.

It promises to be another exciting campaign in the Championship next season and with clubs beginning their preparations for the new season, some of the key dates have been released for fans to put in their diaries.

When will the 2023/24 Championship fixtures be released?

One of the most eagerly anticipated days in the football calendar is fixture release day.

The fixtures for the 2023/24 Championship season will be released on Thursday 22nd June at 9am.

As ever, the Premier League fixtures will be released a week earlier than the EFL, but fans from across all three divisions will no doubt be keen to find out who their opening day opponents will be and look forward with anticipation.

When is the opening weekend of the Championship?

The action will then get underway on Saturday 5th August, with a likely televised fixture to be shown on Friday 4th August to kick off the new campaign.

The season will conclude with the Championship play-off final, which will be held on Sunday 26th May.

In a change to the regular schedule, which usually sees the Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals played across the bank holiday weekend at the end of May, the Championship final will be held separately, with the third and fourth tier finals taking place the previous weekend.

There is plenty of excitement to come over the coming months with the drama of the transfer windows, but fans will soon be turning their attentions to the new season.