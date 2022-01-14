Birmingham City
‘When will it end?’, ‘We’re going down’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Bowyer confirms fresh injury issue
Birmingham City will be without Troy Deeney for the next month after the striker suffered a thigh injury.
Lee Bowyer’s side are on a very tough run at the moment, with defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup last time out meaning they have won just one in nine.
Injuries haven’t helped the boss, with several influential players out, and another has been added to that list after Bowyer confirmed that Deeney is going to miss a month.
Even though the 33-year-old hasn’t been prolific since joining his boyhood club, he has been a regular in the team and will be missed.
As you would expect, the news hasn’t gone down well with the Blues fans, particularly as the side are preparing for a very hectic run of games, with Deeney potentially missing the next eight.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the setback from the support on Twitter…
When will it end https://t.co/7Ae77SALO7
— Sam Bodenham (@BodenhamSam) January 13, 2022
https://twitter.com/JoeBCFC_/status/1481624550324551680
Might take my boots for the next game https://t.co/4FRdfu2oNe
— Michael Newey (@MichaelNewey1) January 13, 2022
Just delete the whole club. Shambles. https://t.co/TMLriy88DL
— Andy Lovell (@MyNoseisBlue) January 13, 2022
It never ever rains does it. https://t.co/xLgFTMOlcS
— blake (@blake2108) January 13, 2022
🤣🤣🤣 what a terrible season https://t.co/uHzb29ep8V
— Obafemi Martins (@JfNewmz) January 13, 2022
Pretends to be shocked 🙃 https://t.co/wx7F6fXBIE
— Cal Costello (@CalCostello_) January 13, 2022