“When we spoke to Norwich in the summer..” – Steven Schumacher clears up potential Plymouth Argyle concern as January approaches

Plymouth Argyle are enjoying life in League One at this moment in time, as the Pilgrims currently sit pretty at the top of the table.

Steven Schumacher’s side are in the midst of a 14-game unbeaten run in the league, a run that stretches all the way back until the 16th of August, where they were hammered 5-1 by Charlton Athletic.

Since then, the Pilgrims have bounced back tremendously well, and their unbeaten run has seen them jump ahead of teams like Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday into first place.

Schumacher’s side have won five of their last six games, with their latest win coming in the Devon derby, where they demolished Exeter City 4-2.

Two of the goal scorers that night were Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba, both on loan from Swansea City and Norwich City, respectively.

During the summer, Plymouth recruited four loanees to add to their squad, the two previously mentioned alongside Sam Cosgrove from Birmingham City, Nigel Lonwijk from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Finn Azaz from Aston Villa. However, the Azaz faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken ankle.

Despite that, all five loanees have been successful so far this season, with them scoring 21 goals and registering 14 assists combined. The loanees have now been catching the eye of their parent clubs, and with Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber in the stands as Plymouth beat MK Dons 4-1 in October, has he cast an eye on Mumba.

Speaking ahead of Plymouth’s FA Cup game against Grimsby Town, Schumacher was asked about the loanees and if they could be recalled in January.

Schumacher said, via Plymouth Live: “I think there is a possibility for all of them (the loan signings) to be recalled because that’s what tends to happen in these contracts.

“That’s a security for both parties. If Bali had come here and not played then they would be saying ‘Well, let’s send him back and what’s the point in being here?’

“And we might be thinking ‘Let’s get rid of one because we need to bring somebody else in.’ So that’s why the clauses are put in.

“When we spoke to Norwich in the summer – when we spoke to the other clubs – we set out the picture of what we expected for their players. They are going to come here and be in a good environment. They are going to be in a team they want to play in and a style that suits them.

“That’s why we recruited them, and they are going to further their own experience for their career so unless the circumstances change at their home club where they are desperately needed then why would they want to bring them players back?

“They are doing so well, they are adding value to themselves all the time and they are enjoying their football, which is the most important thing. They are getting better and better as players.”

Schumacher added: “I understand that circumstances do change and if it does change then no problem, we will have a plan in place for that as well.

“But, at the moment, speaking to all of the loan players they are enjoying what they are doing, and their clubs are really enjoying them playing for us.”

The Verdict

As Schumacher has said, loans for these players are for them to improve themselves and gain experience they might not get sticking around their parent clubs.

Plymouth recruited very well in the summer in terms of loans they identified areas they needed strength in and used the loan market to the best of their ability. Players like Whittaker and Mumba have brought a real hunger to the side.

While a striker like Cosgrove, who has struggled since his move to Birmingham City, has also fitted in with what Schumacher wants and looks like a completely different player.

It is no surprise the parent clubs of these players may be weighing whether to recall them, but if that is something they are going to do, they need to make sure it’s because they’ve impressed them and want to play them in their teams. No one benefits when players are called back, and game time is taken away.