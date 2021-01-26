‘When we said we wanted a striker…’ – These Birmingham City fans react to new arrival

Birmingham City have announced the signing of Leo Dos Reis with him set to link up with their u23 side first and foremost.

Blues are looking in need of a new attacking signing this month and many fans have been vocal on Twitter of late suggesting that something needs to come in soon for the final third.

Dos Reis, in fact, is a striker but with him set to stay away from the first-team for now at least, it’s not been lost on Blues fans that they still want their club to add further.

Indeed, several commented about already knowing that Dos Reis was on the way – this announcement just makes it official – but it’ll still be interesting to see how he develops.

A talented young footballer, Blues fans will hope he can kick-on with their u23 side but let’s see how supporters have reacted to the news on social media this evening:

🙌 Blues can confirm the arrival of Leo Dos Reis, subject to international clearance. @2reis_ will join up with #BCFCu23s. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 26, 2021

If he has got that much potential why not stick him in with the 1st team squad? — Steven Hinton 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🧡🧡 (@Shinton80) January 26, 2021

We need first team players not someone for under 23s — Arnie Jenkins (@1Arniej) January 26, 2021

We're so skint we can't afford a hair dryer🤦‍♂️😂😂 — Ads (@Deeman96_) January 26, 2021

Welcome to Blues Leo. Hope to see you feature in the first team in the future. #KRO — Andy (@Bluenose_Andy) January 26, 2021

When we said we wanted a striker, we wanted a first team striker. — Liam 💙 (@Liam3617) January 26, 2021

Unfortunately we already know this. — I/-N 🤟🏻 (@ianwillis_86) January 26, 2021

yes we already know this — freddie. (@fredbcfc) January 26, 2021

we need a first team striker — PunisherGamingX (@Punishergaming9) January 26, 2021

Get him on the 11 👍🏻 — Michael Quinn (@Quinnlar88) January 26, 2021

Oh really? We didn’t know — Tim (@timhutchinson97) January 26, 2021