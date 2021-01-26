Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'When we said we wanted a striker…' – These Birmingham City fans react to new arrival

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have announced the signing of Leo Dos Reis with him set to link up with their u23 side first and foremost.

Blues are looking in need of a new attacking signing this month and many fans have been vocal on Twitter of late suggesting that something needs to come in soon for the final third.

Dos Reis, in fact, is a striker but with him set to stay away from the first-team for now at least, it’s not been lost on Blues fans that they still want their club to add further.

Indeed, several commented about already knowing that Dos Reis was on the way – this announcement just makes it official – but it’ll still be interesting to see how he develops.

A talented young footballer, Blues fans will hope he can kick-on with their u23 side but let’s see how supporters have reacted to the news on social media this evening:


