Highlights Leicester City had a busy transfer window, making multiple additions and departures, but have maintained a 100% record in the Championship.

The addition of Tom Cannon adds firepower to Leicester's attacking department, with the young striker impressing at Preston last season.

The signing of Cannon is a statement of Leicester's ambition to win the league and secure promotion, and learning from players like Jamie Vardy will benefit his development.

Leicester City had one of the busiest transfer windows out of all Championship clubs, with nine additions and fourteen departures across the summer.

Enzo Maresca has made a number of savvy additions in the infancy of his first managerial spell, and is reaping the rewards so far.

Leicester are the only side left in the division with a 100% record left intact, having won all four fixtures by a one-goal margin, three coming in dramatic fashion against Coventry, Cardiff and Rotherham.

Whilst losing a number of high-profile players from their Premier League days, such as James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes, the strength in depth that still remains is a terrifying proposition to face for a multitude of clubs in the division.

Cannon adds firepower

Maresca added further to the club's attacking department in the final moments of the window, in the form of Everton striker Tom Cannon. The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium, after signing for an undisclosed fee.

Cannon is well known to fans across the Championship, having impressed at Ryan Lowe's Preston side in the second half of last season, where he would find the back of the net eight times in 20 league appearances.

Many have been left surprised that Sean Dyche has been willing to let the likes of Cannon leave, alongside Ellis Simms who joined Leicester's rivals Coventry earlier in the window.

What has Tom Cannon said following his move to Leicester City?

After making his switch to the East Midlands, Cannon described the move as one which was hard to reject, after seeing the club's facilities for himself, speaking to the club's official channels.

"“I’d been at the club (Everton) since the age of 10, so I met friends for life and the staff all saw me grow up. But when a club like Leicester come calling, it’s hard to say no. Having a look around the training ground so far, the facilities are unbelievable, and just the size of the Club, it’s a massive club.

"“Everyone knows where the Club belongs – that’s in the Premier League. I’m sure that’s the aim this season, just to get back to the top and then take it from there. Even from walking around the building today, you can just smell it. It’s on everyone’s mind and everyone’s aim. It’s one I’m now involved in and I’m looking forward to it.” he added.

Whilst impressing at Deepdale in the latter stages of last season, the 20-year-old admits he still has a long way to go until his potential is reached, but hopes to continue his good scoring form in the second tier.

“Playing on the shoulder, running in behind, that’s what they can expect, that’s my game. Hopefully hitting the back of the net, too, which I’m sure I can do. I back myself in front of goal so given the opportunity, I’ll do the rest.

“I’ve got both parts of my game to be fair. Obviously, there’s things to improve, I’m not the perfect player but I can do both so depending on the game and how the game’s going I can come to feet and link the play, or I can also run in behind and stretch the pitch.

How much of a statement is this signing?

As is the case with a number of additions, this signing shows the Foxes have no intentions other than winning the league and securing an immediate return to the top flight.

Their centre-forward options were already outrageous for the Championship, and adding Cannon into the mix gives them another dimension depending on how certain matches play out across the campaign. The youngster may find game time not as easy to come by compared to at Preston, but learning from the likes of Jamie Vardy will only improve his game.

The fact numerous Championship clubs missed out on his signature in the process will only give City fans further satisfaction.