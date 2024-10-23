Josuha Guilavogui has revealed his excitement at joining Leeds United, and he revealed it was the only move he wanted to make once he found out about their interest.

The Whites were in the market for a defensive midfielder after Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu suffered long-term injuries.

A host of names were linked with a move to Elland Road, but it became apparent in recent days that Guilavogui was the man that Daniel Farke wanted.

And, his arrival was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with the 34-year-old joining Leeds on a deal until the end of the season.

Josuha Guilavogui reacts to Leeds United move

The former France international, who won seven caps for his country, will bring a wealth of experience to the Yorkshire outfit, as he has turned out for Wolfsburg, Atlético Madrid and Mainz over the years.

This will be Guilavogui’s first taste of English football, and he told the club’s media that he was relishing the chance to be part of Farke’s squad that will be looking to win promotion this season.

“I have never played in England and I think as a football player this is a really amazing experience and for playing for Leeds, a historic club, this is a wonderful opportunity for me. I am looking forward to training with the team, to help the team on the pitch, outside the pitch as well and hopefully that we set our goals.

“I had some offers, but nothing that I would say, okay, let’s do it. And when my agent called me and said that Daniel has interest to sign me and watched over me, I said, yeah, let’s go straight, straight to Leeds. Sometimes in life you have some opportunities and you don’t want to miss it. I am really happy to be here.

“When I spoke with our manager, he knows what I can bring on the pitch and also outside the pitch, because we don’t forget that we have injured players and I am there to help them. And when they will recover, I will also help the young players.

“That is why I was captain, like everywhere where I played, because I am someone that is always thinking about how can I make my teammates better, how can I improve. I am here for helping the team and I really hope that we will go to the Premier League.”

Josuha Guilavogui move suits all parties

This is a sensible transfer for the player and Leeds, as he gets the chance to join a big club, and he will be near the first-team, as Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell are the only senior figures available in midfield right now.

So, if Guilavogui can get fit and show his worth in training, he will be involved straight away.

Meanwhile, from Leeds’ perspective, they are getting a player who has excellent pedigree, and he will bring power, strength and high-level experience to the group.

Leeds United's Last Five Results Opposition Result Coventry City (H) 3-0 Win Norwich City (A) 1-1 Sunderland (A) 2-2 Sheffield United (H) 2-0 Win Watford (H) 2-1 Win

When you factor in that he joined on a free, it’s a very low-risk move by the promotion hopefuls.

Even if it doesn’t go to plan, they will be able to address the issue in January, but the upside is obvious, and, as mentioned, it’s now down to Guilavogui to show he can play his part in this promotion push.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Bristol City, with the new recruit sure to be involved in some capacity.