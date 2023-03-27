Norwich City remain in the hunt for a Championship play-off spot and will be striving to secure an immediate Premier League return as this campaign nears its concluding stages.

The Canaries currently sit one place but three points off Millwall in sixth and will be using what remains of this international break to fully prepare for eight massive Championship fixtures.

One player who will be hoping to play a big part during the last six weeks of this second-tier season, to bolster his chances of being involved in the Premier League next term one way or another is teenage winger Marquinhos.

The 19-year-old has appeared five times in the league for the Canaries since his loan move from the Gunners in January, which involves two starts, with the young winger going on to score a goal and assist another during that time thus far.

A player with incredibly high potential, the Gunners loanee will be striving to play an important role as Norwich continue to chase down promotion to the top flight.

Regardless of whether or not promotion can be achieved in the closing stages of this season, the Norfolk club should be targeting another Arsenal player during the summer transfer window.

Midfielder Matt Smith, who was being chased by lots of Championship clubs in the summer and then in January, would be an ideal fit for David Wagner's side.

The Canaries play very good football and rely on technical ability and tactical intelligence to progress through the thirds and break the press, with Smith's ability in possession and vision making him someone who could slot right in.

He is a player that would bring some versatility to the midfield position too, proving that he can operate as a number eight or as a number six.

The 22-year-old is now ready for Championship football and he is seemingly making little progression in breaking into the first-team on a consistent basis at the Emirates.

Possessing an incredibly high ceiling, Norwich could look to tempt the Gunners with an offer this summer, with a Football Insider report in January suggesting that the north Londoners were open to sanctioning his permanent departure then.

If the Canaries win promotion to the Premier League, they could then send Smith out on loan in the Championship, however, if they remain a second-tier club, Smith could push for regular inclusion at Carrow Road going into the next campaign.