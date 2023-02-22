“When it rains, it pours” – Birmingham City suffer player blow: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are facing up to two months without Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson.

According to reporter Richard Wilford, Sanderson has been ruled out for seven to eight weeks.

But how big of a blow is that for the Championship club?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

While this is unquestionably a setback for Birmingham, the fact that they are now able to turn to Harlee Dean for inspiration again will soften the blow of losing Sanderson.

During the 10 league games that Dean has participated in this season, the defender has managed to win 4.5 aerial duels and has made 4.4 clearances per fixture in the Championship.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.97 at this level, Dean will be confident in his ability to fill the void left by Sanderson.

Birmingham will need Dean, Auston Trusty, and Kevin Long to step up to the mark in the absence of Sanderson who has shown signs of promise in the 30 league games that he has featured in during the current term.

Ned Holmes

This is a real blow for Birmingham, of that there is no doubt.

The 23-year-old has been a regular fixture under John Eustace but they now face up to two months without him in a key part of the season.

The Blues aren’t safe just yet and are on a poor run of form at the moment – losing to relegation rivals Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town in a run of three defeats on the bounce.

I’m yet to be completely convinced by Kevin Long but they will need him and Harlee Dean to step up – unless Eustace plans to continue with the back four he played against Norwich.

Auston Trusty has impressed this season but without Sanderson, Birmingham’s other centre-back options are not wholly reliable.

When it rains, it pours for the out-of-form Blues.

Sam Rourke

This is far from ideal for the Blues.

Sanderson has been an ever-present figure in Birmingham City’s back-line this season so this will be a considerable blow to John Eustace and his Blues side.

His absence will mean we’re going to have to see new arrival Kevin Long really step up to the fore whilst Auston Trusty will need to ensure his form continues as the threat of relegation has not been staved yet.

It’s a big chunk of time that Sanderson will be out for in what is the most important time of the season.

With everything going on off the pitch with the Birmingham and the EFL, this is certainly a blow the club could have done without.