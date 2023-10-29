Highlights Wayne Rooney's start as Birmingham City manager has been difficult, with the team suffering three consecutive defeats.

Despite his experience as a player, Rooney is struggling to make his mark at Birmingham and the team has dropped in the standings.

Rooney is asking for honesty from the players and is willing to adjust his tactics if necessary, but the team's defensive errors need to improve.

It's not been the best of starts for Wayne Rooney in the Birmingham City dugout, as his new side suffered their third straight defeat since he walked through the St Andrew's doors through the international break.

Despite his glittering playing career, Rooney is no stranger to the rigours posed throughout a Championship season. However, he is yet to really make his mark in the Second City in what has been an 'unkind' batch of fixtures which get no easier as we head into November.

The new board at St Andrew's implied that the Manchester United and England legend would adopt a "no fear" approach, but this trio of losses have seen the squad already dip from the play-off places to 14th in the space of a week, such is the congested nature of the middle of the Championship table at present.

In the defeat to Hull City in midweek, it was revealed by Rooney that he'd asked for honesty from the players when adapting to his style of play.

“I’ve said to the players, listen, if you don’t feel comfortable and don’t feel like you can do it, tell me. We can adjust, we can adapt to that. So, it’s something for me to look at in terms of whether I am asking too much too soon. I can adjust slightly what we’re trying to do." The Blues boss said via Birmingham World.

What did Rooney make of his side's performance against Southampton?

Coming into this clash with a Southampton side who are on a resurgence of late, the signs looked ominous for Blues, and luck definitely wasn't on their side in the overall contest.

They were immediately on the back foot through early goals from Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Carlos Alcaraz, before being denied a route back into the game as Gavin Bazunu jumped in the back of Oli Burke, which former Premier League referee Mike Dean described as "embarrassing" on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday programme.

However, Jay Stansfield staked a claim to start next week as he found the net with a powerful effort just seconds after coming on. But all hopes of a draw were quashed four minutes from time, as Adam Armstrong netted his eighth goal in nine appearances against Blues.

"I'm obviously disappointed we've lost but there were a lot more positives today." Rooney told the BBC.

Rooney was impressed with the second-half performance, but yet again emphasised the defensive actions which must improve if Birmingham are to turn a corner.

"In the second half we were better. I wanted us to play more in their half and pin them in, and we did that at times. But the goals we gave away were sloppy goals, one from second phase at a set-piece, and two from not marking at the back post. Those details need to improve.

What did Emanuel Aiwu say after his first Birmingham City start?

Rooney handed a first start in royal blue to Austrian defender Emanuel Aiwu, who was one of many incomings in John Eustace's final transfer window in charge.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

The defender on loan from Cremonese featured for the first time since a 2 minute cameo against Huddersfield at the start of the month, and got another 76 minutes under his belt before being replaced by Marc Roberts.

Speaking to Birmingham Live post-match, Aiwu believes his attributes are suited to Rooney's demands, and hopes that it will click for the rest of the squad soon.

“I think how the gaffer wants to play suits my playing style very well,”

“I would say I’m quite comfortable on the ball and I like to be aggressive. Now it’s just time to keep performing and hopefully the manager sticks (with me).

“It’s different football, but the coaching staff have a very good idea of playing football. It just needs some time, especially on some details, and I think if this clicks we can be very successful.” Aiwu added.

Where will Wayne Rooney's first win in charge come from?

Birmingham City's Upcoming Fixtures Home or Away Position Ipswich Town Home 2nd Sunderland Away 7th

After recent weeks, the last thing Blues fans would want to see is the visit of Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town to St Andrew's next weekend, who remain undefeated on the road this campaign, sitting comfortably inside the automatic promotion places.

Many outsiders will see Blues' best chance of a first win under new management coming on November 25th when rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday come to B9.