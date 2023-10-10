Highlights James Maddison has made a smooth transition to Tottenham, forming a strong partnership with Son and contributing two goals and five assists in eight games.

It would've been next to impossible to find one surprised supporter upon the departure of James Maddison from Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The playmaker, who had only a year left to run on his deal at the King Power Stadium, moved to North London on a five-year deal while setting his new employers back by £40m.

An indispensable creative cog in the Leicester side ever since his arrival from Championship outfit Norwich City back in the summer of 2018, Maddison's inventiveness in the final third was unflappable in spite of the side's distinct struggles, scoring ten times and providing a further nine from 30 outings as the Foxes succumbed to relegation alongside Leeds United and Southampton.

Having also accumulated double digits for goals in the previous season, nobody could argue that Maddison had earned an exit route to bigger and better things and he was never realistically going to stick it out and cut his teeth in the second-tier of English football, so he joined a long list of departures from Leicestershire.

He hasn't forgotten about Leicester yet, mind, and he took time to address them in a recent revelation on Spurs' start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign under Ange Postecogolou.

What has Tottenham's James Maddison said about former club Leicester City?

Speaking on his start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Maddison explained: "We’re so early into the manager’s reign, we’re at the start.

"Even in training, sometimes the messages he’s giving us, it’s still new, we’re still working on it. It’s not like we’re three years in.

"When you’ve worked with a manager for a long time, like when I was at Leicester with Brendan (Rodgers), I had been there that long I knew what he wanted from me.

"I’d realise who we were playing at the weekend and have an idea of what my role would be at the weekend before we’d even trained or worked on it. You get that partnership and relationship.

"We’re so early, we’re still at the start of that. It’s not about getting carried away.

"Of course, it’s better to be up that end than the other end. Believe me, I’ve done both!

"I just want to continue that, continue working and that will leave us where it leaves us."

How has James Maddison performed for Tottenham after his transfer from Leicester City?

Maddison has enforced just why he was deserving of a monumental step-up with some scintillating showings for Postecogolou's reinvented side thus far.

He's occupied his favoured attacking midfield role just behind the striker and has struck up a dazzling partnership with skipper Heung-Min Son, and assisted both of the South Korean's strikes in the recent 2-2 thriller against North London rivals Arsenal.

Overall, Maddison has been one of the top-flight's very best players - and surely the finest summer signing - by scoring twice and assisting a league-high five goals from eight games.

Where are Leicester City in the Championship?

As good as Maddison obviously is, the East Midlands outfit haven't missed him too much as they've taken the Championship by storm.

They've already had the best start to a Championship season in the league's history, and they're showing no signs of letting up either.

Who has replaced James Maddison at Leicester City following his Tottenham transfer?

It would've been easy for Enzo Maresca to go out and flex the Foxes' financial muscle in the transfer market by splashing the cash on a new attacking midfielder to replace Maddison, however, he's sourced a solution from within by licensing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with fresh responsibilities and doing so has been instrumental to Leicester's emphatic early-season form.

Dewsbury-Hall had been typically accustomed to a deeper midfield role, but Maresca has instead decided to play him more advanced ahead of the holding midfield duo, which has most certainly been vindicated.

Just 11 matches into the current campaign and Dewsbury-Hall has already tallied the best goalscoring season of his career by weighing in with five goals, two of which were braces to inspire victories over Coventry City and Preston North End respectively.

He's also continued to show his creative side by setting up three goals, solidifying his standing as one of the very best footballers outside the Premier League - and it's looking more and more likely that he'll be back there before long, too.