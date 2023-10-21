This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers return to Championship action this Saturday as they travel to Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town.

The Rs come into this game winless in their last six league games, and that has seen pressure mount on manager Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR started the season poorly, but a few weeks into the campaign, they looked like they turned a corner with a run of a few decent performances.

However, the last few weeks before this international break has seen the Rs go winless and, as a result, drop back into the relegation places.

They face Huddersfield, who are also on their own winless run but are three points above QPR and will be looking to extend that after this game.

Who do QPR fans think is the biggest threat from Huddersfield Town?

As the game gets ever closer, here FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has highlighted Josh Koroma as a player that could cause his side problems this weekend.

He told FLW: “I think one player that I like at Huddersfield has got to be Josh Koroma. I would say he’s probably not the most consistent of players, but has got to be up there with one of their most attacking threats if he is on it especially.

“I think he is one player who probably has not always had a great game against us, but has produced moments. I remember he scored one good goal a couple of seasons back against us, when we played them away.

“Last season he wasn’t too bad when we played them. Yeah, he’s a decent little player when he’s on it and I think the way were defending at the moment, conceding goals for fun, he would probably be one player that would unlock our defence if we were to keep it tight at the back.

“Yeah, I just think if we allow him to sort of grow into the game and produce moments then he is definitely one player who would affect us on Saturday.”

How has Josh Koroma performed this season?

Since returning from his loan spell at Portsmouth in January of this year, Koroma has become an important player for the Terriers.

The 24-year-old was crucial to the club’s form, which saw them ease to relegation safety last season, and his importance has continued into the 2023/24 season.

The attacker has played in all 11 Championship games so far, starting nine of them. He has been used out wide and as a centre-forward for Huddersfield this season, and probably the change in positions hasn’t helped the player when it comes to his scoring tally.

Koroma only has one goal to his name this season, and that came in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United in September. He also picked up an assist in the same game, but has since failed to add to that tally.

If Huddersfield are going to start winning games of football again, then Koroma is likely going to play a part in that, and he will hope that starts on Saturday.

Can QPR beat Huddersfield Town on Saturday?

Both teams will view Saturday's game as an opportunity to add three points to their tally.

Huddersfield will look at this fixture as a nice one to have, as they are at home and playing a side that is very low on confidence. However, QPR will know if they can grab an early goal; pressure could mount on Huddersfield as they are the home side.

So, it will be a fascinating game and one that neither side will want to lose, and QPR will hope the international break has helped them re-group and a change of performances happens on Saturday.