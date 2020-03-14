‘When he signs a new deal’, ‘What a moment’ – Many Millwall fans react to club’s Jed Wallace tweet

Winger Jed Wallace is having a fantastic season for Millwall and with Championship fixtures suspended, many Lions fans have been discussing their favourite moments concerning the 25-year-old.

Wallace has been arguably Millwall’s best attacking player in the 2019/20 campaign–scoring 10 goals and contributing eight assists in 35 appearances.

His contributions in the final third have been hugely influential in helping Gary Rowett’s side move to within two points of the Championship play-offs.

Think you know Millwall? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Millwall central midfielder? David Livermore Christophe Kinet Andy Roberts Peter Sweeney

Wallace spent a number of seasons on loan at the Den before joining permanently from Wolves in July 2017.

He has featured 166 times in total for the South London club, grabbing 26 goals and 26 assists and helping Millwall secure promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2017.

A winger that has the ability to provide flashes of brilliance and magical moments, the 25-year-old has scored more than his fair share of fantastic goals.

With no games on this weekend, Millwall reached out to their fans on Twitter to ask for their favourite memories concerning Wallace.

Many fans were quick to respond, with some referencing goals from the past, others calling for him to sign a new deal and one even comparing him to Lionel Messi.

Read the reaction of Millwall supporters here:

His rocket against Northampton 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Kieran Moss (@KieranMoss16) March 14, 2020

When he signs a new deal — Jay Lynch (@jaylynchmfc) March 14, 2020

Although we lost 2-1 the reading goal was his best goal imo with the Cardiff free kick — Al Buckano (@mennyN_77) March 14, 2020

Northampton the season we came up. Roberto Carlos-esque — Joe (@Hollow27_) March 14, 2020

Bristol City goal last season — JG (@JackGibbinsMFC) March 14, 2020

Skipping through players at ease like messi and scoring for fun — mitchwall (@mitchwall2) March 14, 2020