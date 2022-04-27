“When he plays well, the whole team do” – Sheffield Utd fan pundit debates Blades’ unsung hero this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

How this season is defined is in Sheffield United’s own hands going into the final two matches of the season.

With matches against QPR and Fulham to come, the Blades sit sixth in the Championship standings – three points clear of Blackburn Rovers in seventh

If they take care of business in their last two, the Blades will have earned a shot to play for an immediate return to the Premier League.

In order to get to this position though, there are players that need to perform week in, week out, that may not necessarily get all of the praise from fans or the media.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse for his thoughts on the Blades’ unsung hero this season.

“Unsung hero for me is Oli Norwood.” Owain told FLW.

“In my opinion he’s the most important player on the pitch every time he plays.”

“When he plays well, the whole team do, and his ability to control the play and move a point of attack with his range of passing is exceptional.”

“He came under heavy criticism from some fans last year and into the beginning of this one as well, but he’s certainly shown his importance to the team.”

“I’d also like to mention Jack Robinson in this category who under Heckingbottom is playing his best football after a very difficult time last season.”

The Verdict

Oliver Norwood is certainly a worthy mention when it comes to Sheffield United’s unsung hero for the campaign.

He makes things tick in the Blades’ midfield and has not missed much football at all given he has made 42 Championship appearances this season.

Jack Robinson was given an honourable mention and he’s deserving of that, too.

He’s certainly made a place in the team his own in the second half of the campaign and his performances have ensured he has been a mainstay in the Blades’ back line in 2022.