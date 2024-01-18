January 2024 did not just start a new year, but it also opened up the January transfer window for clubs in the English leagues to do some mid-season business.

The transfer window system was introduced all the way back in 2002, firstly in the Premier League before being rolled out across the EFL a few years later,

And January gives clubs not only a chance to strengthen their hand for the remaining few months of the campaign, but it also gives a chance to reassess loan agreements and the chance to free up wage budgets to make other signings.

When does the January transfer window close for EFL clubs?

We've now had two-and-a-half weeks of the window being open for clubs in the EFL, but there is not much longer to do business.

The transfer window will slam shut on January 31 at 11pm, which is the same time that the summer window shuts, and unlike the Premier League, EFL clubs do not have deal sheets for incoming moves which allows an extra two hours of time to get all paperwork signed off.

It all means that Championship, League One and League Two sides have less than two weeks to scout players and try and get their dealings over the line as after the transfer window shuts, the only signigns that can be made are free agents that didn't have a club before the 11pm deadline on January 31.

What have been the biggest January transfers in the EFL so far?

Typically, the January transfer windows are always quiet, with clubs that have spent big in the summer trying to keep their powder try and stay within the EFL's financial parameters until the summer.

Many loan deals will be struck as opposed to permanent ones, although the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup taking place at the same time means squad depth is an issue for some Premier League clubs who would normally be willing to sanction their youngsters heading out for game-time.

The promotion chasing Championship sides as of now have remained fairly quiet on the incoming front, with Joe Rothwell signing on loan for Southampton and Ipswich adding Lewis Travis and Jeremy Sarmiento - all of which have been on loan - for more squad depth.

And in the second tier there has barely been any deals that have taken place for significant fees, with Middlesbrough capture of Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz, the permanent move of Taylor Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City and Huddersfield landing Serbian striker Bojan Radulovic being the handful of players that have moved for fees.

In League One, it appears to be Charlton Athletic who are catching the eyes with moves for the likes of Conor Coventry and Lewis Fiorini, whilst Reading have seen defender Tom Holmes sold to Luton Town of the Premier League in controversial circumstances, but he has headed back to the Royals on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

League Two clubs have been pretty active as Barrow have convinced Cole Stockton to drop back to the fourth tier, signing the striker on loan from Burton Albion, Gillingham have signed assist machine right-back Remeao Hutton from Swindon Town and Stockport County have managed to bring Ethan Bristow back from the MLS on a loan deal until the end of the season.