Highlights Deadline day saw high-profile deals completed, including Tom Cannon joining Leicester City, Ross Stewart sealing a move to Southampton, and Sunderland bringing in four new additions.

Leicester City were the biggest spenders in the Championship this summer, followed by Leeds, Coventry City, Southampton, and Stoke City.

The January transfer window dates for the EFL are yet to be officially confirmed, but it is expected to open on January 1st and close on February 1st, following the Premier League schedule.

It was a busy end to the summer transfer window in the EFL.

There was no shortage of the usual deadline day drama with a number of high-profile deals being completed, with Tom Cannon joining Leicester City from Everton for a fee of £7.5 million, Southampton sealing a £10 million deal for Ross Stewart from Sunderland and the loan signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City, while Sunderland brought in four new additions in Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn, Timothee Pembele and Adil Aouchiche.

A number of clubs also lost players on the final day of the transfer window, with Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra joining Bournemouth on loan and Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele making a £20 million move to Nottingham Forest.

Who spent the most money in the summer transfer window?

According to Transfermarkt, Leicester were the biggest spenders in the Championship this summer, followed by Leeds, Coventry City, Southampton and Stoke City.

Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City did not pay any transfer fees, while Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United were among the lowest spenders.

With the transfer window now closed, managers across the EFL will need to make the most of their current squads until January, when they will again have the opportunity to strengthen.

It will no doubt not be long until speculation begins to gather pace ahead of January and with that in mind, we looked at the key dates of the next transfer window.

When does the January transfer window open and close?

The EFL has not yet officially confirmed the dates for the January transfer window, but for the Premier League, the window will open on Monday 1st January and close on Thursday 1st February.

As the EFL usually falls in line with the top flight, it can be assumed that those dates will be the same for clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The January transfer window is a notoriously difficult window to do business in and last season, Burnley were the big spenders on their way to promotion, bringing in the likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hjalmar Ekdal and Lyle Foster.

January can often be a good opportunity to sign players on loan who have not featured for Premier League clubs in the first half of the season and Middlesbrough made excellent use of the loan market last term, recruiting Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa.

Coventry City also brought in some strong loan signings in January, such as Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Luke McNally, with the pair going on to play a key role as the Sky Blues reached the Championship play-off final.

Of course, in an ideal world, clubs would not need to do much business in January, and it would instead be used for adding a couple of players to bolster their squads, but if the season is not going to plan, it can be a crucial few weeks that can be defining to the remainder of the campaign.

There is plenty of time to go until the January window opens next year, but anticipation will certainly begin to build over the coming months.