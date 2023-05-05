With teams in England and Wales set to begin their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign, it will be fascinating to see the scale of the transfer business that will occur over the course of the summer window.

Whereas Sheffield United and Burnley are set to play in the Premier League next season after achieving promotion in April, they will be replaced in the Championship by Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Both of these sides will be keen to bolster their squads in order to boost their chances of competing in this division later this year.

The Championship is also set to wave goodbye to Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Reading who have all suffered relegation to League One.

These three sides may have to launch overhauls of their respective squads as they look to compete with the likes of Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth in the third-tier.

Blackpool, Wigan and Reading will be joined in League One by Leyton Orient and Stevenage.

Meanwhile, Forest Green Rovers are set to compete in the fourth-tier once again after their relegation and will be joined in this division by Wrexham who stormed their way to the National League title during the 2022/23 season.

Given that teams up and down the football pyramid will be determined to nail their transfer recruitment, it is expected to be a busy summer.

When does the summer transfer window open for EFL clubs?

The exact date for the opening of the summer transfer window has yet to be announced.

However, if the dates are the same as they were last year, the window will open for EFL clubs at the start of June.

Last year, clubs were free to sign players from June 10th.

Yet for teams based in the Premier League and the Football League, only domestic transfers were allowed until July 1st when international deals were then permitted.

In 2021, the window opened on June 9th.

According to a report from The Sporting News, the window could potentially open on June 10th this year.

When does the summer transfer window close for EFL clubs?

As is the case with the opening of the window, an exact date has also not been released regarding when it is set to close.

Last year's deadline day fell on September 1st and was full of last-minute moves and drama.

If this year's window follows the same course, it is expected that clubs will get around 12 weeks to complete their summer business before the window shuts until January 2024.

As per The Sporting News, the window may close once again on September 1st this year.