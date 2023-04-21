Sunderland still hold hopes of battling their way into the 2022/23 Championship play-offs but work will be going on behind the scenes to prepare for another potential promotion push next term.

Whether or not the Black Cats secure a top six finish, with Tony Mowbray's side two points back from sixth place ahead of the final three games, this has been a hugely impressive first season back in the second tier.

It's been made all the more impressive given their star striker Ross Stewart, who fired them up to the Championship with 26 goals in 2021/22, has been limited to just 15 appearances this season.

The impact he's made when he has been available - scoring 11 times and providing three assists - highlights what a boost it will be for them if he's back fit and firing next term.

'If' is the key word here as the Scot's future is going to be a key talking point this summer.

When does Ross Stewart's contract expire at Sunderland?

The 26-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal when he joined the Black Cats from Ross County in January 2021, which means he's in the final months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

However, the North East club do hold a 12-month option, which they will surely trigger to ensure he doesn't leave as a free agent if necessary.

Reports earlier in the season indicated that Sunderland would prefer to agree terms on a new long-term deal with Stewart, with the one-year extension a fallback option.

As yet, such an agreement has not been reached. The Sunday Mirror (05/03: p77) claimed last month that the two parties were edging closer to a resolution in contract talks but there has been no official confirmation.

Football League World has previously revealed that the lucrative offer made to Stewart would make him the highest-paid player at Sunderland but given the North East club's wage structure, he would likely be able to earn significantly more elsewhere.

Mowbray was optimistic that an agreement would be reached with Stewart when he spoke about the situation in February but the closer we get to the summer, the more supporters will be concerned about losing the striker.

Ross Stewart to leave Sunderland this summer?

If a new contract is not signed ahead of the summer, then the Black Cats may have a decision to make.

Celtic, Rangers, Middlesbrough, and a host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the towering forward previously and may well be monitoring his situation at the Stadium of Light.

£10 million was the fee touted by some reports ahead of the January window and an offer near to that would surely have to be considered given his contract situation.

The ACL injury that ended Stewart's season could also have an impact as interested clubs may want to see him return to action before committing to an offer.