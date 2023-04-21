Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye is likely to attract plenty of transfer interest this summer.

Ndiaye has starred for the Blades this campaign during their promotion push, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has helped Paul Heckingbottom's side up to second in the Championship table and to the brink of promotion to the Premier League, which could be confirmed against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

His performances in the second tier have not gone unnoticed and his profile was raised further when he was included in the Senegal squad for the World Cup last year, registering one assist in three appearances as his country reached the last 16 of the tournament.

Ndiaye's future was the subject of much transfer speculation in January, with Everton having a bid of £25 million plus add ons rejected, while Bournemouth were also said to have made a move.

The Blades are likely to face a battle to keep hold of their star man in the summer as The Sun claim that the Toffees will reignite their interest in the summer, with West Ham United and Newcastle United also keeping tabs and sending scouts to watch Ndiaye in action.

When does Iliman Ndiaye's Sheffield United contract expire?

Ndiaye is under contract at Bramall Lane until summer 2024, but he is yet to sign a new contract at the club, with Heckingbottom revealing his representatives were keen for him to explore other options.

"Nothing has changed with that. If he doesn't want to sign it, he doesn't sign it," Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live in December.

"He knows we want him and everyone has made it clear but that's up to his agent to come to the table and start talking. There's been no conversations.

"We want him to stay, he's happy, he knows it but his people, his representatives have got other things they want to do as you can imagine and they want him to explore that.

"He's our player, so we are relaxed about it. I would love him to sign here long term because there's no secret if a big bid comes in no matter what I say and how much I don't want to lose him the club will sell him.

"It's irrelevant if he's under contract or not. If the money is there and the bid is big enough I am sure they will sell him."

Will Sheffield United be able to keep hold of Iliman Ndiaye?

Heckingbottom will be concerned about potentially losing Ndiaye in the summer.

With the club's prospective takeover by Dozy Mmobuosi seemingly no closer to completion, Prince Abdullah is likely to still be in charge which means that as Heckingbottom said in December, if they receive a significant bid for Ndiaye, he will be allowed to leave.

Ndiaye was reportedly keen to stay at Bramall Lane in January to help his side win promotion, but now that goal is set to be achieved, it remains to be seen whether his stance will have changed.

The Blades will realistically be a Premier League club next season which gives them a much stronger chance of keeping hold of him, but as he enters the last year of his contract, the club may decide to cash in on him unless he puts pen-to-paper on an extension.