Middlesbrough are looking like having a potentially exciting end to their 2022/23 campaign.

Despite a poor start to the season under Chris Wilder, with Michael Carrick now in charge, the club have climbed right up the league standings.

Indeed, Boro are currently 4th in the division with just three matches left to play, and looking as though they will be very serious contenders for promotion when the play-offs get underway.

Of course, one player who has played a big role in their success this season, particularly under Michael Carrick, is attacker Chuba Akpom.

What are Chuba Akpoms's Middlesbrough stats this season?

Indeed, deployed in a deeper role in behind the striker, the 27-year-old has been scoring goals for fun in the second tier this campaign.

At present, for example, he has scored an impressive 28 goals for Boro, whilst also registering two assists.

This recently included scoring in nine consecutive home matches, which, as it turns out, is a Championship record.

With the play-offs still to come, there is no doubt that Akpom will be keen to hit the 30-goal mark and beyond by the time the season is over.

When does Chuba Akpom's contract at Middlesrough expire?

That takes us on to Chuba Akpom's contract situation at the Riverside Stadium, which, from a Boro perspective, is far from ideal.

Akpom has 25 goals in all competitions this season | Credit: Action Images/Craig Brough.

Initially, the 27-year-old's current deal was due to expire this summer, which had already put him on the radar of a number of clubs, and his fine performances in the first half of the season certainly attracted further eyes.

However, Boro quickly acted upon their option to extend Akpom's contract by a further 12 months, with his extended terms confirmed back in January.

This still means, though, that he enters the final year of his current deal this summer, and that could mean Boro may have to consider selling him if a decent offer arrives.

They are certainly going to be fielding plenty of phone calls regarding his availability, that's for sure.

Back in February, we exclusively revealed that Midddlebsorugh were trying to tie Akpom down on an extended, long-term deal, but as yet, no such agreement has been reached or made public.

Will Middlesbrough sell Chuba Akpom this summer?

It's really hard to say definitively.

What you would say, perhaps, is that it could depend on whether they achieve promotion.

If they are playing their football in the Premier League next season, there is no need to for Akpom to go and join any other Premier League side.

However, if they remain in the Championship, he may well be tempted if top flight clubs follow through on their initial interest during the transfer window.