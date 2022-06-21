When are West Brom’s 22/23 Championship fixtures released?

West Brom will be looking for some improved performances over the course of the 2022/23 Championship season.

Following their relegation from the Premier League in 2021, the Baggies failed to mount a much anticipated promotion push during the 2021/22 campaign.

Even the sacking of Valerien Ismael and appointment of Steve Bruce as manager failed to kick start a promotion push.

Eventually, Bruce would guide his new side to an underwhelming tenth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-offs.

Now though, there is not long for West Brom fans to wait to find out who their side will be facing when next season.

As with the rest of the Championship, the Baggies will have their fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign released this Thursday, the 23rd June, at 9:00am.

Last season saw West Brom start the season with a 2-2 draw away at eventual automatic promotion winners Bournemouth in the very first game of that Championship campaign.

The club then concluded their fixtures for the season, early last month with a 4-0 thrashing of relegated Barnsley.