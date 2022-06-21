When are Sunderland’s 22/23 Championship fixtures released?

Sunderland are finally back in the Championship after a lengthy spell away – and that means plenty of eyes will be on the fixture list upon its release.

The Black Cats have gone through manager after manager and have tried and failed to gain promotion on several occasions. Now, led by Alex Neil, they have finally sealed a spot back in the second tier via the play-offs.

Now, they can begin to dream of games against teams like Sheffield United, Watford, West Brom and Huddersfield again – and can potentially think about pushing back on towards promotion themselves eventually.

But when do those Championship fixtures get released?

Sunderland will find out their full fixture list on June 23 at 9am. That means they will soon find out who they will get to open their new second tier campaign against.

Alex Neil will no doubt be eager to find out who he will face and when – and then get his side prepared to dish out some good performances and pick up plenty of wins and points along the way too.