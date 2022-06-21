When are Sheffield United’s 22/23 Championship fixtures released?

Sheffield United had a generally successful season this year.

The Blades will have started the season with their eyes on promotion, although after a poor start to the season under manager Slavisa Jokanovic, the manager was dismissed from his duties.

Paul Heckingbottom took over as manager on a permanent basis and was able to help the side do much better which saw them rise up the table and finish the season sat 5th in the league.

Heckingbottom’s side entered the play-offs hoping that they would be able to gain promotion back to the top fight.

They hosted Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the semi-finals and a Sander Berge goal in the 91st minute meant they lost the game 2-1 but kept their hopes alive.

The second leg got off to a poor start with United conceding in the 19th minute but second half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck meant the game went to extra time.

With neither side able to break the deadlock in the additional 30 minutes, the game went to a penalty shootout and a strong Brice Samba display partnered with a Gibbs-White penalty miss, meant the Blades lost and are now preparing for another season in the Championship.

United are yet to get to work in terms of recruitment although they have been linked with a number of players so will be hoping that any signings can be happen soon as they aim for better next season.

Last season, Heckingbottom’s side opened their campaign away at Birmingham City where they suffered a 1-0 loss but a 4-0 victory against champions Fulham on the final day of the normal season may be a good indicator to the progress they made.

There’s not long to go now until they find out their fixtures for the coming season either. In line with the rest of the Championship, they will find out their 2022/23 fixtures at 9am on Thursday 23rd June.