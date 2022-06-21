When are QPR’s 22/23 Championship fixtures released?

Queens Park Rangers will have entered last season under the management of Mark Warburton with their eyes set firmly on the play-offs and fighting for a promotion spot to the top flight.

However, a slight dip in form meant that whilst the side continued to do rather well, they finished the season sat 11th in the league and nine points away from the top six.

Despite not reaching their aims, this is a good marker for the club to assess where his team is at and what needs to be done in preparation for the new season to ensure they can compete.

Following the end of the season, Warburton departed the club and Michael Beale has now been appointed as the new manager ahead of the season.

Despite some players having departed Loftus Road, QPR have acquired the services of Jake Clarke-Salter which is a solid signing ahead of the new season and a sign of intent that the standards at the club haven’t dropped.

Beale will be keen to continue adding to his squad and putting his own stamp on the team as they prepare for next season but there is still plenty of time to do so.

Last season, Rangers kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw at home against Millwall before ending the season with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

Now the wait is on for the fixtures ahead of the new season but there isn’t long to go now. In line with the rest of the Championship, they will find out their 2022/23 fixtures at 9am on Thursday 23rd June.