When are Derby County’s 22/23 League One fixtures released?

Derby County are facing an uncertain future but one thing has been confirmed and that is that they will be playing in League One next season.

Despite a valiant fight against the drop in the Championship despite a points deduction and unrest off the field, they were unable to escape the relegation zone and ended up dropping down to the third tier.

Still led by Wayne Rooney, he will want to lead the Rams straight back to where he feels they belong if they get the chance.

This is uncharted territory for the club and there will certainly be plenty of eyes on the fixture list upon its release to see when they will be taking on the likes of Portsmouth, Ipswich, MK Dons, Plymouth and some of the other big teams in the division.

So when are the League One fixtures released?

There isn’t much longer to wait to find out who Derby will be opening their campaign against and all the games following that. The League One fixtures will be announced on June 23, at 9am in the morning.

Once they have been released, County can begin to prepare themselves for the challenge of League One football next season properly.