Whelan urges Bielsa to make u-turn over likely Leeds selection v Barnsley

Quoted by Football Insider, Noel Whelan has urged Marcelo Bielsa to avoid Ben White going into midfield for the game with Barnsley, and those remaining this season, in the Sky Bet Championship.

Kalvin Phillips has been ruled out for the rest of this campaign after picking up an injury in the win over Swansea City and Bielsa now needs to shuffle his pack for the remaining three matches.

Indeed, it’s expected that Ben White will come into the holding role in midfield and Gaetano Berardi will fill in alongside Liam Cooper at centre-half.

However, owing to the fact that White and Cooper have been so strong together in the heart of defence, Whelan has urged the Argentine to consider a rethink and keep the defensive pair together in the run-in.

He said:

“He is such an important player out there on the field. I do not want to pull Ben White out of that position. White and Cooper need to be where they are.”

The Verdict

You can see where Whelan is coming from but it is hard to see just what Bielsa could do otherwise that wouldn’t be as straightforward as bringing in Berardi and shunting White up the pitch.

Perhaps the versatile Stuart Dallas can be utilised differently or one of the youngsters can come into midfield so the defensive pair isn’t harmed but, ultimately, it’s Bielsa’s call and one that he will have full faith in being the right one.