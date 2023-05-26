On Monday afternoon, Wembley will be full of football fans from South Yorkshire as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday battle for a spot in next season's Championship.

The two rivals are looking for a return to the second tier at the first and second time of asking respectively having got past Bolton and Peterborough in the semi-finals, but one club's set of supporters is set to dwarf the others in terms of numbers due to a decision made by the EFL late in the day.

Barnsley ticket situation for League One play-off final

As per the norm for play-off finals, both clubs were given pretty much the same allocation of tickets, with Wednesday allocated 36,634 and the Tykes a similar amount.

Wednesday however sold out their allotted tickets very quickly and then the extra 1,355 that they were given were snapped up almost instantly as well, whilst Barnsley lagged behind on just over 20,000 sales.

That has led to a decision being made by the EFL that a then-unsold block of tickets that were held for Barnsley would be instead handed to Sheffield Wednesday to sell to around the tune of 6,000 tickets - a decision that the Tykes hierarchy expressed their dissatisfaction with.

These new tickets for Wednesday though sold out quickly, taking their confirmed number of fans at Wembley on Monday afternoon to over 44,000.

What are Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday fans saying about the EFL's ticket announcement?

There are differing opinions coming out of the Barnsley fanbase in regards to the EFL's decision, with some unhappy that the Owls supporters will be dwarfing them even more - although some were understanding of the decision.

Of course, though, there were plenty of Wednesday fans wading in with their take on the matter, and it was no surprise to see that they were in full agreement when it comes to the EFL's decision-making.