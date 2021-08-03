‘What’s the point?’, ‘What a waste’ – These Birmingham City fans are not happy as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have confirmed that Fran Villalba has left the club to join Sporting Gijon on a season-long loan.

Good luck, Fran! 💪 The 23-year-old has joined Sporting de Gijon on a season-long loan. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 3, 2021

The Spaniard joined Blues in the summer of 2019 but despite showing flashes of his ability, the winger was shipped out halfway through his first campaign to Almeria on a temporary basis.

Another stint with the La Liga 2 side followed last season but Villalba returned to the West Midlands for pre-season.

However, he clearly isn’t in Lee Bowyer’s plans, with Blues blessed with plenty of wide options at the club. Therefore, another move always seemed likely and the club announced Villalba’s exit this evening.

The 23-year-old leaves on a season-long loan, but the reality is that he’s probably played his last game for Birmingham as his deal expires next summer.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Birmingham City?

1 of 20 Yan Valery Yes No

With that in mind, many fans don’t see the point of a loan as it means Villalba is likely to leave on a free, with the club picking up no fee. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Sigh — Josh Clarke (@JDClarke_) August 3, 2021

Fire up the relegation battle bus — GaffrBluenose🌏🏐 (@BluenoseGaffr) August 3, 2021

Loaned him out to release him next summer why not just sell him — Michael Williams (@mickey8150) August 3, 2021

what’s the point — JC (@Blooz_Jay) August 3, 2021

What a waste — Ryan (@bluenoseryan75) August 3, 2021

What a waste of time he was in the end — Martin Ward (@562b3bf6d77a468) August 3, 2021

Good. Another body out the door, frees wages. Closer to bringing Bowyers desired 2 players in. — K L C (@KCBlues_) August 3, 2021