‘What’s the point of this?’, ‘Why?’ – These QPR fans are confused as club issue player update

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that they have recalled forward Aramide Oteh from his loan spell with Stevenage.

The 22-year-old, who has featured in the R’s first-team over the years, was sent to the League Two side in the previous window as he looked to get regular game time.

And, it’s a move that appeared to be working out, with Oteh scoring four goals in 13 games this season, including in the 3-1 win against Scunthorpe, which was Stevenage’s last league game.

Yet, the R’s announced on their official site that the player had returned to the club, which has baffled many fans.

That’s because Charlie Austin re-joined the Londoners over the weekend, meaning Mark Warburton is stocked for options up top, and Oteh is highly unlikely to get any minutes as a result.

Whilst a move to a higher level could be on the cards, it prompted a lot of confusion among the fans as to why they’d made this decision.

Here we look at some of the comments…


