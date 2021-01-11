‘What’s the point of this?’, ‘Why?’ – These QPR fans are confused as club issue player update

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that they have recalled forward Aramide Oteh from his loan spell with Stevenage.

🔁 #QPR have recalled Aramide Oteh from his loan spell at Stevenage. — QPR FC (@QPR) January 11, 2021

The 22-year-old, who has featured in the R’s first-team over the years, was sent to the League Two side in the previous window as he looked to get regular game time.

And, it’s a move that appeared to be working out, with Oteh scoring four goals in 13 games this season, including in the 3-1 win against Scunthorpe, which was Stevenage’s last league game.

Yet, the R’s announced on their official site that the player had returned to the club, which has baffled many fans.

That’s because Charlie Austin re-joined the Londoners over the weekend, meaning Mark Warburton is stocked for options up top, and Oteh is highly unlikely to get any minutes as a result.

Whilst a move to a higher level could be on the cards, it prompted a lot of confusion among the fans as to why they’d made this decision.

Here we look at some of the comments…

Me trying to understand the reasoning behind this: pic.twitter.com/EFsVgBCe8t — DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) January 11, 2021

Oteh,shopido are better strikers than dykes and bonne,dykes only offers aerial threat well winning some headers…send dykes back to Scotland that’s his level bonne on loan and go and get Murray..!!!it’s only an opinion I still love the r’ssssssss — Evan Knight (@EvanKni07316340) January 11, 2021

Why? Must be a reason We don’t need 5 strikers. Is Oteh going to be sold or Bonne onloan? — BlancoSDLewis17 (@SDLewis17) January 11, 2021

Gotta be so he can work with Austin in training surely — Lewis Henderson (@TheHendernator) January 11, 2021

Why? — Aaron Vieira (@HDpridex) January 11, 2021

And what's the point of this? — qprdaily (@qprdaily1) January 11, 2021

Seems pointless to me, let him carry on playing at Stevenage — Zach Sutton (@zsqprfc) January 11, 2021