‘What’s the point of this signing?’, ‘Happy with that’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club confirm transfer agreement

Championship side Bristol City have confirmed the signing of 32-year-old Andy King on a one-year deal.

King has spent the vast majority of his career at the Foxes, witnessing promotion under current Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson and being part of the side that remarkably won the 2015/16 Premier League season under Claudio Ranieri.

However, with different loan spells away from the King Power Stadium between 2018 and last year with Derby County, Rangers and Huddersfield Town, his future in the East Midlands looked as though it was coming to an end.

How well do you know Bristol City’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Which county does cricketer Jack Leach play for? Somerset Gloucestershire Surrey Sussex

Last summer, it was finally announced he would be leaving Leicester permanently after enjoy a glorious 16 years at the club, leaving Brendan Rodgers’ side in a much better state than where they were when he arrived.

In January, King opted for a move abroad to Belgian side OH Leuven but was released at the end of the season, giving Nigel Pearson the ideal opportunity to reunite with his former player in his first transfer window as Bristol City boss.

He joins former teammate Matty James as Pearson’s third signing of the summer, having already tied down Nathan Baker to a new deal after initially releasing him earlier this summer. A fourth could be on the way very shortly, with Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson reportedly closing in on a move to Ashton Gate.

King joins on a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months – but how do Bristol City fans feel about the signing of an experienced central midfielder? Are they happy? Could have got someone better?

Let’s take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.

Gives us a solid and experienced midfielder which will help with the development of bakinson and massengo, also a decent player who will be good backup — ollietucs (@oli_ht) July 2, 2021

Go on! Compliment to Nigel too all these players want to work with him! — Rob Pickles (@RobPickles8) July 2, 2021

Good signing and will play for the badge 🔴⚪️ — Boost (@BoostBCFC) July 2, 2021

Welcome Andy 💪 Solid player and definitely the type of player you want in the dressing room!! — PearsonsC1ty_ (@CityPearson) July 2, 2021

Nige knows him well. They’ve had a real good look at him the last few weeks and likely a dream come true to play for club he supported as a boy. Good move I reckon. #Bristolcity #AndyKing https://t.co/Y35dQQrjiD — Stephen 🦎🐍 (@Pomredoz) July 2, 2021

Happy with that ❤️🤍 Atkinson in the kit tonight please x https://t.co/PXeSjZaNUT — Jack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jackbuchanan172) July 2, 2021

What's the point of this signing? Old, out of match fitness, on a one-year deal. The value just isn't there. https://t.co/C6ynOtDZjL — HRacingGreen (@HRacingGreen) July 2, 2021