Bristol City

‘What’s the point of this signing?’, ‘Happy with that’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club confirm transfer agreement

5 mins ago

Championship side Bristol City have confirmed the signing of 32-year-old Andy King on a one-year deal.

King has spent the vast majority of his career at the Foxes, witnessing promotion under current Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson and being part of the side that remarkably won the 2015/16 Premier League season under Claudio Ranieri.

However, with different loan spells away from the King Power Stadium between 2018 and last year with Derby County, Rangers and Huddersfield Town, his future in the East Midlands looked as though it was coming to an end.

Last summer, it was finally announced he would be leaving Leicester permanently after enjoy a glorious 16 years at the club, leaving Brendan Rodgers’ side in a much better state than where they were when he arrived.

In January, King opted for a move abroad to Belgian side OH Leuven but was released at the end of the season, giving Nigel Pearson the ideal opportunity to reunite with his former player in his first transfer window as Bristol City boss.

He joins former teammate Matty James as Pearson’s third signing of the summer, having already tied down Nathan Baker to a new deal after initially releasing him earlier this summer. A fourth could be on the way very shortly, with Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson reportedly closing in on a move to Ashton Gate.

King joins on a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months – but how do Bristol City fans feel about the signing of an experienced central midfielder? Are they happy? Could have got someone better?

Let’s take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.


