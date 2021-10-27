‘What’s the point’, ‘Good grief’ – Many Preston North End fans left unhappy with line-up for Liverpool clash

Preston North End welcome Premier League high-flyers Liverpool to Deepdale this evening in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup – and it’s a much-changed side for both teams to the frustation of Lilywhites supporters.

The Reds were expected to make wholesale changes from the win over Manchester United at the weekend, with a line-up much akin to their win over Norwich City in the previous round.

Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip and others on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team all start against the Championship side but that is not why PNE fans are frustrated.

Despite losing to bitter rivals Blackpool at the weekend, Frankie McAvoy was expected to name a strong team to combat Liverpool, if not make a couple of changes from what appears to be his best 11.

However there’s actually been wholesale changes from that loss to the Seasiders and it has not gone down well with fans.

Only Sepp van den Berg – playing against his parent club – and Andrew Hughes are in from the start from that match and the likes of Declan Rudd, Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts and others are all getting a chance.

That means Emil Riis, Daniel Iversen, Patrick Bauer and others who would be considered regulars are on the bench and it has NOT gone down well with Lilywhites fans.

What’s the point 😂 https://t.co/1iSBKxaBdk — Dan Kaka Latham (@DanKakaLatham) October 27, 2021

He’s surely just wanting to be sacked at this point? https://t.co/UwJuAnFMfs — James (@_JamesVickers) October 27, 2021

Oh my days that’s awful — Ross (@_rosschapman) October 27, 2021

Is he trying to get the sack ? — Will Atherton (@Will06077296) October 27, 2021

The bench would beat the starting 11 and there’s only 9 on there! #pnefc — Moldo (@Original_Moldo) October 27, 2021

Disappointing all round. — gordon jackson (@baxiboy0406) October 27, 2021

this is possibly the worst lineup Frankie has ever named. Good grief. — brad (@bradwhitford__) October 27, 2021