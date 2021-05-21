What’s the latest with Max Aarons’ future at Norwich City after Everton, Man United and Bayern Munich links?

Norwich City’s promotion back into the Premier League does not feel like it is going to put an end to speculation surrounding Daniel Farke’s key assets.

Every week a new club is linked with Emi Buendia, whilst there’s also a fair bit of speculation linking Max Aarons with a move elsewhere after another outstanding season with the Canaries.

21-year-old Aarons made 45 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring two goals and registering two assists, helping Norwich to another league title and promotion.

What do we know about interest in Aarons?

As Norwich strolled to promotion in the Championship, there was speculation bubbling away surrounding the future of their impressive right-back.

We reported back in early March that Norwich were open to Aarons leaving this summer providing the right offer was on the table.

Everton, Bayern Munich and Manchester United were all clubs linked with a move for the youngster, who Norwich believe is good enough to step up into a side playing Champions League football.

On the back of that initial report, Football League World were also told that Champions League football may well be a preference.

What’s the latest?

Since then, Norwich have won promotion and the Championship title, and are now looking forward to a top-flight return under Farke. They will be able to offer Aarons top-flight football, like those interested in him.

Football League World have been told that currently things have gone quiet with regard to any move out of Carrow Road.

Aarons, then, plans on sitting tight and seeing what develops ahead of returning to pre-season with Norwich as they prepare to take on the Premier League once again.