What’s the latest with Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts after recent links to Sunderland?

Sunderland have been named amongst a host of EFL clubs interested in signing Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts on loan.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League has somewhat closed the door on Gotts’ first-team chance and after four fixtures he’s yet to be involved in a matchday squad in the league.

His only outing in 2020/21 came in the League Cup as Leeds crashed out of the second-round against Hull City. Since then, he’s been consistently linked with a move out of Elland Road despite Marcelo Bielsa’s admiration of the midfielder.

What’s the latest?

The European window closed on Monday evening, with full focus of English clubs now on the domestic market for the next nine days.

A report from the Northern Echo suggested that Sunderland and Swindon Town had held talks with Leeds over Gotts. There’s interest bubbling away from Sunderland’s League One rivals, Hull, as well as Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The 20-year-old is a midfielder by trade, but can also shift out to right-back, but Parkinson has been insisting that Sunderland have options available to them in the positions Gotts covers.

As per Phil Smith at the Sunderland Echo on Twitter, he’s been playing the links down: “In that area we’ve got a lot of players. We’ve also got some youngsters of our own in that position.

“There is an area or two that we’d like to be stronger.”

The domestic transfer window closes on October 16th. Leeds have an international break between now and then, with Gotts still kicking around Thorp Arch.