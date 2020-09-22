What’s the latest with Karlan Grant amid West Bromwich Albion pursuit?

Huddersfield Town are going without Karlan Grant in the Championship, with West Bromwich Albion still searching for a breakthrough in their pursuit of the striker.

Grant bagged 19 goals and registered four assists for Town last season, with his goals one of the main reasons why Danny Cowley was able to walk away from the Terriers with their Championship status secured.

Carlos Corberan hasn’t included the 23-year-old in any of his matchday squads yet this season, with Huddersfield really lacking a goal threat.

Whilst Grant is still widely expected to leave the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, Yorkshire Live report how there is still no fee agreed with West Brom for his service.

It’s claimed that even when the numbers are agreed, there could still be a stand-off between the clubs over the structure of the deal. Huddersfield will want the money up-front.

Back to the fee in question, it’s a tough one to negotiate, as The Athletic indicated over the weekend.

A report there told us that Grant could’ve left Huddersfield for £15m in January, but nothing materialised.

Now, the player feels he should be allowed to leave for less this summer. However, Huddersfield don’t appear to agree, with Ollie Watkins moving for over £10m more than that fee earlier in the summer.

Watkins has joined Aston Villa in a deal worth a reported £28m after scoring 25 goals in the Championship last season.

That’s just six more than Grant managed in a struggling Huddersfield side.