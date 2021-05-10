What’s the current situation with Scott Malone as Derby County, Millwall decision looms?

Derby County defender Scott Malone is seemingly closing in on a permanent move to Millwall this summer, with Gary Rowett having told News At Den recently that the Lions are closing in on a deal for the full back.

The 30-year-old has been almost ever present for the South London club this term after moving on loan from Pride Park last summer and played a part in 43 games across all competitions as the club finished in a respectable 11th place.

It now appears that the capital outfit are extremely keen to get a deal done for the experienced defender at the earliest opportunity, with Malone’s current contract situation at Derby – his deal expires at the end of June – almost certain to speed up the negotiation process between Millwall and the player.

The Rowley Regis born wing back developed a good knack for scoring goals this term as well, weighing in with six for his new side as he quickly became something of a fan favourite.

With his future seemingly set to be away from Pride Park, it would be fair to assume that this prospective deal will be something of a foregone conclusion.

Millwall will be acquiring a player who is clearly at the peak of his powers after only turning 30 in the last few months and as a result they will be looking for Malone to continue his strong form into the upcoming 2021/22 campaign as the Lions look to threaten to break into the top six after looking like doing so at some stages this term.